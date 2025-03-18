Astoria’s oldest Irish bar, Cronin & Phelan’s, celebrates St. Patrick’s Day with tradition and community

March 18, 2025 By Abby Gibson

This St. Patrick’s Day, Cronin & Phelan’s, Astoria’s oldest bar, celebrated its deep-rooted Irish heritage with pride at its 38-14 Broadway location.

Serving traditional Irish dishes since 1902, the beloved pub drew a lively crowd of regulars and newcomers alike, marking one of its busiest and most festive days of the year.

For night manager Dave Cremin, the pub is more than just a workplace—it’s a home away from home.

Originally from Cork, Ireland, Cremin has been part of Cronin & Phelan’s for 32 years, playing a key role in shaping its welcoming atmosphere. Beyond managing the bar, he entertains patrons with magic tricks, adding to the establishment’s warm, distinctive charm.

“I always said that the history of this place would be fascinating, and even more fascinating, if the walls could talk,” said Cremin.

Over the years, Cronin & Phelan’s has evolved from a bar exclusively staffed by Irish workers to a diverse workplace, now including employees of Polish, Canadian, Mexican, and Ukrainian backgrounds.

Despite this shift, the pub’s Irish spirit remains as strong as ever. Strings of Irish flags adorn the ceiling, and the hallmark of Irish hospitality continues to be at the heart of its service, ensuring every guest feels welcome.

“Hospitality is the number one thing, and that’s no secret here,” Cremin says. “If everyone did that, we’d have a great time.”

The strong sense of community that Cronin & Phelan’s has fostered since 1902 extends well beyond the bar. Last year, the pub marked its 13th year hosting a Toys for Tots fundraiser, continuing its commitment to giving back. The pub also rallied behind a former bartender, Richie, who was diagnosed with cancer, with night manager Dave Cremin and owner Mike Peacock shaving their heads in solidarity.

For longtime customer Thomas Sainsbry, the connection to Cronin & Phelan’s is deeply personal—his godparents once lived upstairs, making the pub a cherished part of his family’s history. “The food, the people, the mood, and the darts keep me coming back,” he said.

The bar stays close to its Irish roots with secret family recipes, including Peacock Grandma’s famous potato salad. “Not only is it famous,” Cremin says, “but it’s also delicious.”

Other dishes that Cremin loves to recommend are shepherd’s pie, fish and chips, chicken curry, Gaelic steak with whisky cream sauce, and bangers and mash. The menu regularly changes as new recipes are tested by the staff before being chosen for the menu.

Cronin & Phelan’s is a must-visit destination for both regulars and newcomers to celebrate the Irish heritage that has been at the heart of the bar for over a century.

“You come in a stranger, you leave as a friend,” said Cremin.

Cronin & Phelan’s is a go-to spot for sports fans year-round, broadcasting football, soccer, basketball, and more on its TVs. Guests can catch a game while soaking in the pub’s authentic Irish charm and welcoming atmosphere.

With its rich history, hearty cuisine, and strong community ties, Cronin & Phelan’s remains a cornerstone of Irish culture in Astoria, offering a taste of tradition with every visit.