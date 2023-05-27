You are reading

Crook smashes man in the head with a cellphone inside Astoria Boulevard subway station: NYPD

Police are searching for the suspect who smashed a man in the head with a cellphone inside the Astoria Boulevard subway station. (Photo courtesy of the NYPD)

May 27, 2023 By Zach Gewelb

Police are searching for the crook who smashed a man in the head with a cellphone inside the Astoria Boulevard subway station earlier this month.

Authorities say that on Saturday, May 20, at approximately 4:15 p.m., the 46-year-old male victim was standing on the southbound N train platform inside the Astoria Boulevard subway station when he became involved in a dispute with the male suspect.

The crook then struck the victim in the head with a cellphone before fleeing out of the station to parts unknown, police said.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital for a laceration to his head.

Police on May 27 released surveillance video and an image of the suspect.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.

