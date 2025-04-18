You are reading

Culture Lab LIC celebrates five years with outdoor season launch at The Lot in May

Crowds at the recent Korea Fest at Culture Lab. The festival was one of the most popular events of Culture Lab's 2024 outdoor season. Photo: Culture Lab

Crowds at the recent Korea Fest at Culture Lab. The festival was one of the most popular events of Culture Lab’s 2024 outdoor season. Photo: Culture Lab

April 18, 2025 By Shane O’Brien

Culture Lab LIC will celebrate the launch of its outdoor season at the beginning of May, ushering in a season of outdoor live music performances, cultural festivals and dog-friendly events.

The outdoor space, officially rebranded as “The Lot” for the 2025 summer outdoor season, will launch with a grand opening event from 3 to 10 p.m. on Saturday, May 3, at Culture Lab, located at 5-25 46th Ave.

The event will also mark an important milestone, celebrating the fifth anniversary since Culture Lab Executive Director Edjo Wheeler founded the non-profit art gallery in 2020.

Culture Lab’s outdoor space quickly became a location for impromptu gatherings and events and has hosted a wide variety of events over the past five years, including the popular monthly “Pup-up” series, which connects local Long Island City residents with dog shelters from across the city.

The upcoming 2025 outdoor season will feature a diverse lineup of local and emerging artists, spanning genres from indie rock to electronic beats in addition to a “rich tapestry” of cultural festivals, Culture Lab said. Last October, Culture Lab’s outdoor space hosted the venue’s first-ever Halal Fest, while the venue also hosted New York City’s first-ever Korea Fest last September, featuring a wide range of Korean foods and products. 

The outdoor space will continue to host dog-friendly events for the 2025 season, with Pup-up events set to return. Last year, the non-profit hosted the popular event on the first Sunday of every month throughout the summer season.

Culture Lab will also continue to host several exhibitions in its popular indoor art gallery throughout the season, with “Threads of Resilience: A Mental Health Exhibition” on display during next month’s grand opening celebration. 

Meanwhile, Culture Lab representatives are also promoting the “sunset views” and “relaxed vibes” on display at the venue over the summer and said a “curated selection of food and drink vendors” will supply refreshments at the space throughout the season. Culture Lab will additionally offer a variety of grilled cheeses, hot dogs and local beverages during the summer. 

Dawn DeVito, Director of Events & Marketing at Culture Lab, noted the significance of the rebranding of Culture Lab’s outdoor space, pointing to the fact that the rusty old Ford pick-up that once acted as the stage for local musicians is now The Lot’s logo.

“It was always The Lot to everyone who’s come here,” DeVito said in a statement. “We had a lot of different ideas on how to rebrand the space, but we wanted to listen to our community. We wanted to take a space that could be rough and urban and transform it into something warm and inviting.” 

“We envisioned The Lot as more than just an outdoor space. It’s a place where people can truly connect – with art, music, their pets, and each other. We’re building a community here, a place where memories are made against the backdrop of one of the most beautiful sunset views in the city.” 

The grand opening celebration will feature music from Queens County Roots, Os Clavelitos, and others, as well as a special kick-off parade featuring L-Train Brass. The event will focus on celebrating Culture Lab’s first five years and looking ahead to the future. 

email the author: news@queenspost.com

Featured Events

Post an Event

View All Events…

No comments yet

Leave a Comment
Reply to this Comment

All comments are subject to moderation before being posted.


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Recent News
Southeast Queens leaders endorse Mark Levine for NYC comptroller

Apr. 17, 2025 By Athena Dawson

Cook cited Levine’s experience and problem-solving skills as a reason for her vote of confidence. “Mark is the clear choice to be our City’s next comptroller, and I am proud to back him today and every day. He has the experience and creative problem-solving skills to tackle some of our city’s most pressing issues while protecting New Yorkers from the dangers of Trump and the federal government,”  she shared in a statement. 

Read More
0
Op-ed: The power of representation in healthcare

Apr. 17, 2025 By Dr. Ifeanyi Oguagha

As physicians of color at Joseph P. Addabbo Family Health Center (JPAFHC), we regularly witness how representation in healthcare can save lives. Our patients – who, like us, are predominantly people of color – walk through our doors not only with medical concerns but also often carrying the weight of generations of inequities that have shaped their health outcomes.

Read More
0
Load More Articles