Culture Lab LIC held Pride Month art market for trans and non-binary creatives

June 23, 2025 By Queens Post News Team

Dozens gathered at Culture Lab on Saturday, June 21, for the Trans Joy Pride Palooza, an open-air art market and celebration of transgender and non-binary creativity.

The event, which ran from 2 to 10 p.m. at 5-25 46th Ave. in Long Island City, featured live music, food vendors and local artists showcasing original works.

Billed as “NYC’s largest open-air art market for trans and non-binary artists,” the bazaar offered a platform for LGBTQIA+ creators to connect with the public and one another in a safe, affirming and joyful space.

Organized by Culture Lab LIC in partnership with Trans Art Bazaar and Give Love a Chance, the Pride Month event highlighted not only artistic expression but community resilience, with a wide array of goods on display including zines, jewelry, clothing, prints, and handmade crafts—all created by trans and non-binary artists.

In addition to the shopping experience, the event featured live musical performances throughout the day with a rotating lineup of DJs and vocalists who took to the Culture Lab LIC outdoor stage.

Culture Lab LIC, a nonprofit arts organization, has played an increasingly active role in community programming during Pride Month and beyond. Its waterfront venue regularly hosts events centering underrepresented voices in the arts.

Photos from the event captured the colorful booths, dynamic performances and powerful expressions of identity and solidarity that defined the day.

Images showed smiling vendors at tables lined with artwork and community members dancing under the summer sun.