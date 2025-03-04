Culture Lab LIC to debut Italian art exhibition ‘Art Exchange’ on March 6

March 4, 2025 By Shane O’Brien

Culture Lab LIC has announced a new international gallery exhibition featuring Italian art, offering Long Island City residents a chance to explore emerging talents and experience art’s power as a unifying force.

“Art Exchange: A Bridge Between Italy & America” will run from Thursday, March 6, until Easter Sunday, April 20, at Culture Lab, located at 5-25 46th Ave.

The gallery is sponsored by the Carlo Rambaldi Foundation, an organization founded in 2014 to pay tribute to the work of the acclaimed Italian special effects and make-up artist who died in 2012.

The foundation, which is celebrating what would have been Rambaldi’s 100th birthday in 2025, has sponsored a “one-of-a-kind” event dedicated to increasing the visibility of Italian art and creating an artistic dialogue that embraces culture, styles and visions.

The exhibition aims to support emerging artists and cultural activities, with proceeds from US sales of the exhibition’s catalog set to be donated to Culture Lab to continue supporting artists and their creative initiatives.

The exhibition, which features artwork from dozens of Italian and American artists, aims to “unite souls beyond words.”

Following its conclusion at Culture Lab, the gallery will continue its journey to Italy, where American artists will have the opportunity to exhibit their works. Culture Lab said the follow-up Italian gallery will further strengthen cultural ties between the two nations and described the upcoming LIC gallery as an “unmissable opportunity to admire high-quality works.”

The Italian stage of the exhibition is set to take place between July 17 and Aug. 24.

Art Exchange: A Bridge Between Italy & America was curated by Foundation Vice President Daniela Rambaldi and Culture Lab Artistic Director Tess Howsam in collaboration with Italian journalist Simona HeArt and Foundation executive Director Giuseppe Lombardi.

The exhibition is organized by the Cultural Association of Rambaldi Promotions, an organization dedicated to organizing educational activities and exhibition events in collaboration with Culture Lab.

The upcoming exhibition will kick off with an opening reception at 6 p.m. on March 6.