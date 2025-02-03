Culture Lab returns from winter break with Black History Month exhibition and more

Feb. 3, 2025 By Shane O’Brien

Culture Lab LIC has reopened from its winter break with a new exhibition celebrating Black history in Queens as part of Black History Month.

“The People Behind the Names: Black History in Queens” launched on Jan. 30 and will run through March 3, showcasing the contributions of notable Black figures connected to the borough.

Curated by the Queens Memory Project, a Queens Public Library initiative dedicated to preserving local history, the exhibition features an interactive map where visitors can enter their addresses to discover influential Black figures who lived nearby. The exhibit also includes portraits of prominent figures, each accompanied by a QR code that provides deeper insights into their impact on Queens.

The Queens Memory Project hosted a walkthrough of the exhibition on Feb. 2, guiding visitors on how to engage with the interactive elements.

Among the highlights is the “What A Wonderful World Workshop” on Feb. 9 from 4-5 p.m., where participants will explore the sights, sounds and histories of places named after jazz legend and Corona resident Louis Armstrong. Attendees will learn jazz poetry techniques and create a poetic map inspired by pictures and music connected to Armstrong’s legacy in Corona.

In addition, Culture Lab is hosting an exhibition honoring the legacy of the Plaxall family, whose contributions have shaped Long Island City for decades. Running from Jan. 30 to March 3, the exhibit offers an immersive look at the family’s profound impact on the community. Through historical artifacts, photographs, oral histories and interactive installations, visitors can trace the origins of the Plaxall company, a pioneering force in the plastics industry since the mid-20th century.

Dawn DeVito, director of marketing and events at Culture Lab, praised the Plaxall family for their ongoing support of local nonprofits.

“They’re the ones who donate this space to us, so a lot of what we do here would just not be possible without them,” DeVito said.

On Feb. 15, Culture Lab will celebrate the Lunar New Year with a traditional lantern festival from 3-10 p.m. The event will feature lion dances, martial arts demonstrations, live music and a variety of Asian cuisine from local vendors. Visitors can also take part in a lantern walk through Long Island City and a DIY lantern-making station.

DeVito expressed excitement about Culture Lab’s return, noting the enthusiasm from the community.

“We’re stoked [to reopen],” she said. “We also have a lot of people in the community who have been itching to get back.”

Culture Lab LIC, located at 5-25 46th Ave., will be open Thursday through Sunday, operating from 5-9 p.m. on Thursdays and Fridays and 2-9 p.m. on weekends. For a full list of upcoming events, visit their website.