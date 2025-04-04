Supporters toast Curtis Sliwa’s 71st birthday at surprise party in Astoria

April 4, 2025 By Robert Pearl

Curtis Sliwa, founder of the Guardian Angels and Republican mayoral candidate, was met with cheers and applause at Katch in Astoria on March 26 as friends, family, and supporters—as well as members of his Guardian Angels—gathered for a surprise 71st birthday celebration.

The event, hosted by Sliwa’s wife, Nancy, brought together a crowd of political allies and campaign strategists, including Brooklyn GOP Chair Richard Barsamian—who is also running for City Council in Brooklyn’s 47th district—Queens GOP Chair Tony Nunziato, and members of Sliwa’s campaign team.

Sliwa, making his second bid for mayor, has already secured the endorsement of all five borough Republican chairs. While addressing supporters, he reaffirmed his campaign’s core messages: restoring public safety, improving education, and opposing Mayor Eric Adams’ “City of Yes” initiative, which he criticized for promoting homeless shelters and lithium-ion battery storage warehouses in residential neighborhoods.

“This city is out of control,” he declared, vowing to restore public safety. “We need leadership that actually walks the streets, talks to people, and understands what’s really happening.”

Beyond politics, the night had a personal touch, reflecting Sliwa’s lifelong passion for both public service and animal welfare. As he and his wife care for multiple rescue animals, Sliwa announced he also expects to run on the Independent Animal Welfare line. “I care for animals like I care for people,” he said, emphasizing his decades of work helping the homeless and mentally ill, particularly those in New York’s streets and subways.

Highlighting his lifelong commitment to service and hands-on efforts with the homeless and mentally ill, particularly those in the city’s streets and subways, Sliwa proclaimed, “We don’t just talk about the problem—we go out there and help.”

The well-attended event showcased the growing momentum of Sliwa’s campaign as he continues his grassroots efforts to rally voters around his platform. With a history of outspoken activism and a firm stance on law and order, Sliwa is positioning himself as a fierce challenger in the upcoming mayoral race.

As the evening rolled on, guests raised a toast to the Republican candidate, celebrating both his birthday and his continued fight for what he calls “a safer and more livable New York City.” The event served as both a celebration and a rallying cry for Sliwa’s campaign. His supporters echoed his calls for reform, emphasizing his hands-on approach to leadership.

“Curtis doesn’t just talk—he shows up,” one attendee remarked. “He’s been doing this for decades, and that’s the kind of fighter we need for New York City.”

As the night ended, Sliwa thanked the crowd for their support and promised to continue his fight for a “safer and more livable New York City.” With a mix of grassroots energy and political endorsements behind him, his campaign is well underway, setting the stage for what promises to be a hard-fought mayoral race.