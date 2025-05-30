Dave’s Lesbian Bar hosts fourth annual Battle of the Bands in Astoria

May 30, 2025 By Paulina Albarracin

For those about to rock, we salute you.

Dave’s Lesbian Bar (DLB), a monthly pop-up event space, invited LGBTQ+ bands from across New York City to rock out at the fourth annual Battle of the Bands on Sunday, June 1 from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. The event will be held at Bohemian Hall & Beer Garden, located at 29-19 24th Ave. in Astoria.

The Battle of the Bands is a music competition where bands showcase their talent and compete to win the “Best Band” title. As a tournament, only eight of the 40 bands that applied were selected for the final lineup, which will feature music from Jess Chase, Trouble Girl, Taylor Pearlstein and more. The event will also be accompanied by a club fair, where attendees connect with vendors from grassroots organizations, advocacy groups and zine-making clubs.

As a community hub, live music venue and mutual aid fund, DLB serves as an inclusive sanctuary for LGBTQ+ locals and artists, celebrating self-expression through the power of music and community. While the queer women-friendly space does not have a fixed location, DLB is raising funds through pop-up events in the hopes of opening a permanent space — etching its name as Queens’ first lesbian bar.

With minimal supplies, DLB hosted the inaugural pop-up event in July 2021, which received a positive reception. The first event featured local queer bands, offered haircuts and tattoos, and gathered donations for the Astoria Food Pantry, as first reported by The National Public Radio (NPR). The idea of hosting pop-up events hatched from the collective demand for more LGBTQ+ spaces, particularly in Queens.

“The LGBTQ+ community needs more safe spaces to come together, and Dave’s is here to provide that to the queers of Queens,” DLB stated in the Our Mission section of its website.

Since 2021, DLB has garnered support from local LGBTQ+ bands and artists. Cat Crash, a riot grrrl band from Fairfield, Connecticut, expressed gratitude to DLB for providing them with a platform for their music. Cecil Yang, the lead vocalist and bassist, reminisced about their first show in Queens.

“It was our first Battle of the Bands, and we were a pretty new band at that time,” Yang recalled. “It was just really cool to have an opportunity to play. We’re still really great friends with the bands that we’ve met there.”

Regarding the mission of DLB, Yang agreed with the importance of fostering the LGBTQ+ scene in Queens. “I feel like they’re really great with inviting all these people over to have cool events,” Yang said. “I also went to [DLB’s] craft fairs. I joined the Queer Archery League because I met them at the Battle of the Bands last year.”

Brett Cornball, the guitarist, believed that Battle of the Bands, specifically run by DLB, sets itself apart from similar musical competitions. “This was more than just music,” Cornball affirmed. “This was a full-on event. It was different compared to other shows we played, getting to walk around and see all the booths.”

The pop punk and Midwest Emo-inspired band offered words of wisdom for bands who are playing on stage for the first time. The question held significance for Cat Crash, as one of their friends, Trouble Girl, is playing its first Battle of the Bands show on Sunday. “Make friends with everyone, not just the bands, but also the clubs and the [attendees],” Yang shared. Since their show at Battle of the Bands, Cat Crash has shared the stage with fellow competing bands, including last year’s winner Monica Bang.

Jess Chase, a Brooklyn-based musician from Tacoma, Washington, is one of the eight music acts selected to compete at Battle of the Bands. At 5 p.m., Chase and her band will grace the stage as first-time performers at the annual event. Chase voiced her support for a growing lesbian community space in Queens and throughout New York City.

“Through the lesbian women in music community, I was able to form an all-girl band and release my first EP, Carnage,” Chase shared. “It’s special for me to play and financially contribute towards that community.”

Chase further expressed DLB’s tireless efforts to elevate their vision of an expansive queer women scene in the Big Apple. “Dave’s is trying to elevate queer women’s voices in particular, which is significant in a very male-dominated industry, like music,” Chase said.

Chase released Carnage in October 2024 and thanked the queer community for their support. “Making my EP, Carnage, was a labor of love,” Chase shared. “I don’t think it’s a coincidence that everyone who worked on it is part of the queer community and without them, I wouldn’t have my record and I wouldn’t have my band.” Listen to Jess Chase’s music and dive into the youthful vocals and laid-back instrumentals of indie rock.

To support their vision, donations can be made through DLB’s GoFundMe page. All proceeds will benefit DLB’s efforts to empower the queer women community in Queens.