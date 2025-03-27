Dead man found in car parked just south of the Sunnyside Yards on Wednesday: NYPD

March 27, 2025 By Bill Parry

Mystery surrounds the discovery of a man slumped over in a car parked in a gritty industrial section of Sunnyside on Wednesday afternoon.

Police from the 108th Precinct in Long Island City responded to a 911 call of a person in need of medical attention just after 12:30 p.m. on 36th Street between Skillman Avenue and 43rd Avenue along the southern edge of the Sunnyside Yards.

Officers found a 30-year-old man unconscious and unresponsive inside the vehicle. EMS responded to the location and pronounced the man dead at the scene. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death.

Council Member Julie Won offered her condolences to the dead man’s family after she received a briefing from the 108th Precinct.

“Investigations are ongoing into the situation, and the medical examiner is conducting an autopsy to verify the individual’s cause of death,” Won said in a statement on social media. “My office will continue to follow up with local authorities and provide public updates as they become available.”

There were no marks on the dead man’s body or anything that suggests criminality, an NYPD spokesman said on Thursday, adding that there are no arrests and the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or, for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are confidential.