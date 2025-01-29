Celebrating a decade of culture: Queens Night Market returns to Corona this April

Jan. 29, 2025 By Jessica Militello

Celebrating a decade of food, culture, and community, the Queens Night Market returns to Flushing Meadows Park in Corona this April for its 10th year of bringing the community together with delicious food and entertainment from local small businesses.

The event is synonymous with Queens’ culture, showcasing all of the borough’s unique cultural backgrounds and food. It is just as known for giving visitors a taste of Queens as it is for being affordable and family-friendly, letting guests enjoy food at a $5-$6 price cap.

Amid rising inflation this year, Queens Night Market (QNM) founder John Wang has been seeking partnerships with organizations willing to invest in the event to ensure it remains affordable while continuing to provide a vital platform for small local businesses.

“With some of the offseason buzz we’ve gotten, I think it’ll be a big year for us, and I can’t think of a better way to celebrate our tenth birthday than by finding more partners to help eliminate vendor fees altogether, which would enable us to keep the $5-$6 price cap for our visitors and their families,” said Wang.

For the past three years, Citizens Financial Group has been a key player in partnering with the event. Its involvement has helped over 160 small businesses and entrepreneurs who participated in the event keep their prices affordable for visitors. With added support from new sponsors, the market can become accessible to even more New Yorkers in the area and continue to perpetuate the positive cycle of supporting small businesses and the community alike.

“Citizens is proud to be part of the Queens community and continue our support of the Queens Night Market and the entrepreneurs that use this venue to launch new ventures and grow their small businesses,” said Rebecca O’Connell, NYC Metro President at Citizens. “[The event] has grown to be a special community asset that brings people together to celebrate our unique cultures and traditions.”

So far, the market has received over 300 vendor applications and is already anticipating small businesses representing cuisines from around the world, including Argentina, Colombia, Turkey, Taiwan, El Salvador, Peru, and Mexico, to name just a few. QNM will also host vendors selling art, merchandise, photography, vintage items, ceramics, and more.

Since its inception 10 years ago, the Queens Night Market has served as a launchpad for over 450 small businesses, providing them with a unique platform and opportunities rarely found elsewhere.

“It’s not summer in Queens without the Queens Night Market,” said Queens Borough President Donovan Richards Jr. “I encourage everyone to make the trip to Corona and experience fantastic food and entertainment from all over the globe as we celebrate the market’s 10th anniversary.”