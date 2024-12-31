Permits filed to demolish former taxi company buildings on Queens Boulevard in Woodside

Dec. 31, 2024 By Ethan Marshall

Permits have been filed to demolish two 1-story buildings at 54-03 and 54-11 Queens Blvd. in Woodside.

According to the applications, these demolitions are being conducted in large part due to concerns about the stability of these structures. No plans have yet been submitted as to what would replace the structures at these properties.

Both of these properties, located next to each other, have a lot area of 6,000 square feet. The total estimated cost for these demolitions is approximately $150,000, with the building at 54-03 Queens Blvd. expected to cost $50,000 and the building at 54-11 Queens Blvd. costing $100,000 to tear down.

The applications to knock down both of these properties were all submitted by Santiago Helman of Nostrand Land LLC.

Both properties were previously part of a taxi management company. There are multiple convenient options of mass transportation to get to and from these properties. The Queens Boulevard/55th Street bus stop is right outside the building. Additionally, the 52nd Street-Lincoln Avenue subway station, which services the 7 train, is located nearby.

An estimated completion date for the demolitions has not yet been provided.