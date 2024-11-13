Permits filed to demolish four residential buildings on 30th Street near Astoria Boulevard

Nov. 13, 2024 By Ethan Marshall

Permits have been filed to demolish four single-family residential buildings at 26-29 30th St. and 26-31 30th St. in Astoria.

The two main houses on this property each stand 23 feet tall and span approximately 1,000 feet. The two rear houses are shorter, at 12 feet tall, but still cover the same amount of space, at 1,000 feet each.

The permits were originally filed on Oct. 1, 2024, by Aniska31 Realty LLC. Approvals and permits were then filed toward the end of the month.

According to the permits, the estimated costs for the demolition of each building would range from $15,000-$50,000, amounting to a total of $60,000-$200,000. An estimated date for the completion of the demolition work has not yet been announced.

While details have not yet been given as to if and what may be constructed in place of the four buildings, the development is located within close proximity to the Astoria Boulevard subway station, which services the N and W trains.