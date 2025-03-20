Dentist office signs 12-year lease at Gotham Point in Long Island City

March 20, 2025 By Ethan Marshall

The commercial real estate agency Lee and Associates NYC announced that a 12-year lease had been facilitated for a dentist’s office in the South Tower of the Gotham Point mixed-use development in the Hunter’s Point South section of Long Island City.

The dentist’s office will be located on the ground floor of the South Tower, 56-03 Center Blvd, and will be 2,500 square feet in size. Hassan Khan is the tenant who will run his dentistry from this space.

Gotham Organization, the property’s landlord, was represented in negotiations by Lee and Associates NYC Principal Brad Schwarz, while Khan was represented by Reed Wrisley of Practice Real Estate Group.

“The dentist office at 56-03 Center Blvd. will be newly constructed, giving Hassan the opportunity to fully customize his practice,” Schwarz said. “Located in a high-density area, this office will provide much-needed dental services to the Hunters Point community, which is currently underserved.”

Gotham Point was co-developed by Gotham Organization and RiseBoro Community Partnership. The two towers comprise the development, which spans 1.1 million square feet and has 1,132 housing units, approximately 75% of which are affordable.

Amenities available to Gotham Point residents include 24-hour lobbies, a rooftop terrace with panoramic skyline views, resident lounges and sundecks, a state-of-the-art indoor and outdoor fitness club, a children’s playroom, and an urban rooftop farm operated by the farming and green roofing business Brooklyn Grange.

Transit to and from Gotham Point is easy and convenient, thanks in part to its location at the edge of the East River. The Long Island City Ferry Terminal and the Long Island City Railroad Station are within close proximity to the towers.

The nearby Queens Landing Boathouse and Environmental Center, located at 57-28 2nd St., Unit 105, offers recreational boating programs, community programming and environmental education. The center is supported by Gotham Point, as well the Hunters Point Parks Conservancy.