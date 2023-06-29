You are reading

Developers celebrate start of construction of latest residential high-rise in Long Island City

Developers break ground on the 42-01 LIC project along Queens Plaza North. (Photo courtesy of New Empire Corp)

June 29, 2023 By Bill Parry

Developers broke ground Monday on the latest residential project in Queens Plaza. New Empire Corp, a leading New York-based development and construction management firm and ODA, marked the start of construction on a 19-story full-service 100-unit condominium building at 24-01 Queens Plaza North designed by the architecture firm ODA.

The 24-01 LIC project will replace a low-rise commercial property at the location and the developers said the new building will feature “stunning layouts, finishes, and on-site parking” across from the Queensboro Plaza subway station in close proximity to Manhattan. The interior of the amenity-filled building will feature common spaces, designed by Paris Forino, will include a communal outdoor space and penthouse resident lounge, as well as a fully equipped fitness center.

New Empire Chairman and CEO Bentley Zhao receives an “Innovation in Design” award from the City Council for the 24-01 LIC project. (Photo courtesy of New Empire Corp)

At the groundbreaking ceremony, New Empire chairman and CEO Bentley Zhao received the “NYC Innovation in Design of 2023 Award” from the City Council for the 24-01 LIC project. While Long Island City has seen an unprecedented explosion in its real estate market over the last decade, so too has the sprawling neighborhood’s Asian and Asian American population grown. LIC contains New York City’s fastest-growing Asian community, according to census data with nearly 11,000 Asian residents, representing 34% of the population.

“Long Island City is fast becoming a cultural destination, with exciting nightlife, diverse dining options and a burgeoning art community,” Zhao said. “We predict that this development, like our other Long Island City projects, will attract young professionals and first-time buyers who settle into New York from regions throughout the U.S. and internationally, particularly Asia.”

He added that New Empire Corp. reaffirms its commitment to driving economic recovery and growth in New York State post-pandemic through continued investment and job creation.

