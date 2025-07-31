A ferry rider’s guide to neighborhood gems in Astoria and Long Island City

July 31, 2025 By Jessica Militello

The NYC ferry offers a fast and fun way to connect Manhattan and Western Queens, and whether you’re heading to work or just looking for something fun to do, the LIC and Astoria ferry stops have plenty to see, do, and indulge in the neighborhood. From scenic places to unwind to happy hour spots, the community has something for everyone. Whether you want to start your day with a great coffee and pastry or visit a tranquil museum, here is a list of destinations along the Astoria and LIC ferry stops that you don’t want to miss.

Long Island City

Cannelle Patisserie

5-11 47th Ave., Long Island City

718-937-8500

cannellelic.com

Instagram: @cannellelic

Cannelle is a French bakery just a short walk from the ferry. It offers treats like chocolate mousse, fresh tarts, gelato, coffee, tea, and more. The bakery is perfect for a mid-morning bite and cup of coffee or for a mid-day treat with its array of delicious pastries.

American Brass/American Latte

2-01 50th Ave., Long Island City

718-806-1106

americanbrasslic.com

Instagram: @american_brass

American Brass is a sleek, upscale restaurant on the waterfront of Gantry Plaza State Park. The venue recently added a cafe, which is open daily from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. and serves coffee, tea, and pastries. The restaurant is a great meeting place for coffee and remote work during the day and after-work drinks, dinner, and brunch meetups on the weekend.

Pepsi Cola sign

46-10 Center Blvd., Long Island City

The Pepsi Cola sign is an iconic landmark in LIC that has been part of the neighborhood since 1940. It originally sat on top of Pepi-Cola’s nearby bottling factory. The sign was relocated to the park in 2003, offering a fun space to take photos and walk along the waterfront.

Skinny’s Cantina

47-05 Center Blvd., Long Island City

718-729-8300

skinnyscantina.com

Instagram: @skinnyscantina

Skinny’s Cantina is a Mexican bar and grill open for lunch and dinner. It serves hearty dishes like chorizo nachos, tacos, enchiladas, and more. The restaurant also offers great drinks, from frozen margaritas to specialty cocktails, and has brunch on the weekends, making it a perfect after-work or weekend meet-up space.

Record Room

Record Room is a cozy all-vinyl listening lounge with a vintage aesthetic, as well as food and drinks. The lounge offers an assortment of fun and unique specialty cocktails, wine, and non-alcoholic drinks, along with small bites like pommes frites, homemade hush puppies, and a hot chicken sandwich. The intimate space is great for late-night meetups throughout the week.

47-09 Center Blvd., Long Island City

recordroomlic.com

Instagram: @recordroom

Astoria

Socrates Sculpture Park

32-01 Vernon Blvd., Astoria

718-956-1819

socratessculpturepark.org

Instagram: @socratespark

Socrates Sculpture Park has a great waterfront view of the NYC skyline and art installations and displays to admire throughout the year. The relaxing space also offers free classes like sunset meditation, yoga, creative workshops, and more.

Chateau Le Woof

31-01 Vernon Blvd., Astoria

718-626-9663

chateaulewoof.com

Instagram: @chateaulewoof

Chateau Le Woof is NYC’s first dog cafe, offering treats for pets and their humans. The cafe is a great place to unwind with a coffee and pastry, let pets mingle with other dogs, and enjoy brunch on weekends. The space also hosts special events throughout the year.

Fresco’s Cantina

12-14 31st Ave., Astoria

347-808-7338

frescosnyc.com

Instagram: @frescoscantina

Fresco’s Cantina offers modern Mexican dishes from carne asada steak to cantina wings and popular drinks like their coconut margaritas. The space has a festive vibe and plenty of fun events throughout the week, like drag brunch and happy hour specials.

Compton’s

30-02 14th St., Astoria

917-745-0573

Comptons. nyc

Instagram: comptons.nyc

Compton’s is a great place for breakfast and lunch. They offer hearty sandwiches, from their breakfast burrito to burrata BLT, Italian subs, hot sandwiches, and other dishes like mozzarella sticks and jalapeno poppers. The sandwich shop is perfect for stopping by on your own or with friends, and their carefully made sandwiches are highly rated by customers.

Noguchi Museum

9-01 33rd Road, Astoria

718-204-7088

noguchi.org

Instagram: @noguchimuseum

Noguchi Museum is a great place to explore and escape the noise and busyness of the city. The museum is filled with sculptures, artwork, and more, and the space has plenty of areas to quiet your mind and relax, including an outdoor garden area.