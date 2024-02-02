You are reading

Discover the romance of French cuisine in Queens this Valentine’s Day

(Getty Images)

Feb. 2, 2024 By Tammy Scileppi

While French may be the universal language of love, Queens is proving that its French cuisine is a hidden gem awaiting discovery.

Just in time for Valentine’s Day, a selection of romantic and highly praised eateries across the borough are opening their doors to couples seeking a blend of culinary delight and amour. Early reservations are recommended to secure a spot at these cupid-approved venues, promising an unforgettable dining experience, complete with wine, oysters, chocolate and strawberries to set the mood.

Domaine Bar a Vins: A Cozy Wine Bar Haven in Long Island City

Nestled at 50-04 Vernon Blvd., Domaine Bar a Vins offers a tranquil escape for lovebirds. Located conveniently by the Flushing-bound 7 train’s entrance, this intimate wine bar is a mere subway ride from Manhattan. Patrons can indulge in exquisite wines, oysters, cheese plates and the enchanting sounds of live jazz, perfect for a romantic toast to love. The bar has garnered praise for its atmosphere, knowledgeable staff and the warm, friendly service that promises a memorable visit.

La Baraka: A Fusion of French and North African Flavors in Little Neck

At 255-09 Northern Blvd., La Baraka serves up a unique combination of French and Tunisian cuisine. Since the 1970s, this beloved spot has attracted food enthusiasts with its introduction of couscous and continues to impress with a special Valentine’s Day four-course menu. Co-owner Marie Cohen-Umana emphasizes the restaurant’s dedication to traditional French dishes infused with North African spices, offering a cozy and inviting atmosphere reminiscent of the city of love itself.

Cafe Henri: Quaint and Classic in Long Island City

Cafe Henri, located at 10-10 50th Ave., is another spot approved by Cupid himself. This classic cafe tempts visitors with French wines, handcrafted cocktails and traditional dishes like crepes and spinach quiche. With a modern take on Parisian cuisine, Cafe Henri caters to all dining preferences, including vegetarian options, making it an ideal spot for celebrating love.

Bistro Eloise: Parisian Flair in East Elmhurst

Bringing a taste of Paris to 75-57 31st Ave., Bistro Eloise offers a romantic backdrop for Valentine’s Day. Owner Vincent Caro is proud of the bistro’s farm-to-table approach, offering traditional French cuisine with a modern twist. Named after Caro’s daughter, Eloise, the restaurant stands out for its cozy yet vibrant atmosphere and a diverse menu that appeals to a wide array of palates.

Chez Olivia: A Parisian Escape in Astoria

Finally, Chez Olivia at 29-11 23rd Ave., transports diners straight to Paris with its authentic bistro cuisine and vibrant atmosphere. Since its opening in 2022 by Caro, Chez Olivia has quickly become a local and city-wide favorite, capturing the essence of French cooking with perfectly balanced flavors and a dash of love.

This Valentine’s Day, Queens invites couples to explore the rich tapestry of French cuisine offered across its borough. From intimate wine bars to cozy bistros, there’s a romantic spot for every couple looking to celebrate their love with a touch of culinary excellence.

 

email the author: [email protected]

Featured Events

Post an Event

View All Events…

No comments yet

Leave a Comment
Reply to this Comment

All comments are subject to moderation before being posted.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Recent News
Brooklyn man criminally charged for holiday package thefts at Lindenwood apartment buildings: DA

Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz secured an indictment against a Brooklyn man who was criminally charged with multiple counts of burglary in a mail theft spree that targeted six apartment buildings in Lindenwood beginning on Christmas Day and continuing into the new year.

Oliver Rodriguez, 26, of Autumn Avenue in Cypress Hills near the Queens border, was arraigned Thursday on a 25-count indictment charging him with burglary, petit larceny and possession of a burglar’s tools.

Read More
0
Iconic E&J Cards and Gifts in Ridgewood bids farewell after 51 years

Feb. 2, 2024 By Anthony Medina

For over half a century, E&J Cards and Gifts has stood as a cornerstone of Ridgewood, located on Myrtle Ave, offering residents a diverse selection of gifts and novelty items, becoming a beloved staple in the community. Now, as February draws to a close, so does an era, with owners Alan and Valarie Wornian announcing their retirement and the store’s imminent closure.

Read More
0
Load More Articles