School District 24 education council grapples with leadership turmoil as members push for change

Feb. 24, 2025. By Shane O’Brien

Members of the Community Education Council (CEC) for School District 24 are expected to introduce a motion this week to remove interim acting President Veronica Piedra Leon.

The move follows allegations of her “consistent failures” to fulfill the responsibilities of the role and repeated absences from council meetings. Critics claim her lack of attendance has hindered the district’s ability to secure funding.

The CEC serves as an advisory body, providing input and recommendations to the Chancellor and the Panel for Educational Policy (PEP) on district needs, Department of Education (DOE) policies, and their implementation. As advocates for both the parents and the district, the CEC ensures the voices of the community are heard at the highest levels. Community Education Council 24 represents the neighborhoods of Ridgewood, Maspeth, Glendale, Middle Village, Elmhurst, Corona, Woodside, Long Island City, and Sunnyside.

CEC24 member Matthew Crescio said he plans to introduce the motion at the council’s next meeting scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 25, with CEC24 Vice President Connie Altamirano and CEC24 member Anna Karwowska co-sponsoring the motion.

The motion accuses Piedra Leon of missing seven CEC24 meetings without providing official notification to fellow council members, violating New York State education law, which permits a maximum of three absences.

It further accuses Piedra Leon of failing to show up for an emergency meeting that she herself called last month. Crescio stated that CEC24 is tasked with putting together five-year capital plans for the school district, adding that the council typically takes four months to put a capital plan together.

However, he said Piedra Leon’s continued absence from meetings prevented the council from preparing a capital plan, prompting Piedra Leon to call an emergency meeting one week before the plan was due. She subsequently failed to attend the emergency meeting, Crescio said.

Community Education Councils serve as advisory bodies responsible for reviewing and evaluating their district’s education programs and advocating for funds for school expansion and school improvement in the district, among other responsibilities.

Crescio further added that CEC24 regularly obtains $3.5 million in funding for district schools each year but received no funding during 2023/24 under Piedra Leon’s leadership. This marks the first time in 23 years that no funds have been allocated for school expansion or improvement in the district.

Meanwhile, Crescio also accused Piedra Leon of attempting to convince other members of the council to file false reports of violent conduct against him as a means of silencing his dissent. Crescio said none of his fellow members agreed to file a report against him.

The resolution additionally accused Piedra Leon of failing to obtain input from local principals regarding which projects to prioritize in the district, with Crescio stating that CEC24 is powerless to move on projects without the cooperation of the President.

In order to remove Piedra Leon from her position, the resolution must obtain votes from seven of the ten council members and Crescio is confident that he will obtain the necessary votes. He noted that Piedra Leon was never elected president of CEC24, consistently failing to reach the required tally of seven votes in her favor.

Piedra Leon, meanwhile, said it was “unfortunate” that Crescio would resort to “intimidation tactics” and said she was unaware of the upcoming resolution.

Crescio, on the other hand, said Piedra Leon should have been aware of the motion as it had already been presented to her. He said the motion was due to be discussed at the most recent council meeting but that Piedra Leon failed to attend.

However, he added that the council will vote on the motion regardless of whether Piedra Leon is present on Tuesday or not.

The office of Council Member Robert Holden has said it has fielded numerous complaints from parents in School District 24 over CEC24’s perceived lack of leadership.

A spokesperson for Holden said it is “deeply concerning and understandably frustrating for parents” that Piedra Leon has missed at least seven meetings, stating that it is the responsibility of the council’s leadership to advocate for children’s education.

Holden said in a statement that the council must be accountable and responsive to parents, adding that CEC24 plays a critical role in advocating for the needs of children in the school district.

“Parents have contacted my office with concerns that the current leadership has abdicated its duties, leaving them feeling unheard and unsupported,” Holden said in a statement. “CEC 24 has historically been one of the most active and engaged councils—especially under the leadership of Matt Crescio and Phil Wong—and parents are eager to see it return to that gold standard of education advocacy.”