You are reading

DOT truck explodes on Vernon Boulevard in Long Island City: FDNY

A DOT truck caught fire and exploded on Vernon Boulevard in Long Island City Wednesday afternoon. (Photo by Lloyd Mitchell)

July 5, 2023 By Bill Parry

An explosion stunned lunchtime crowds along Vernon Boulevard in Long Island City Wednesday afternoon.

A truck from the city’s Department of Transportation was parked on Vernon near 47th Avenue when it caught fire and exploded just after 1 p.m. on July 5. The four DOT employees who were working on pothole repairs in the Long Island City area parked their truck and went to a nearby restaurant for lunch. They noticed the vehicle smoking and it eventually caught fire before ultimately exploding, causing the evacuation of several stores and restaurants along the corridor.

None of the four DOT employees were injured in the blast.

“Safety of our employees and others is a top priority and we will investigate today’s truck fire,” a DOT spokesman said.

While the DOT workers were unharmed, two civilians suffered minor injuries but refused medical attention from EMS at the scene, according to the FDNY.

There were no injuries to firefighters who responded and brought the fire under control a short while later.

email the author: [email protected]
No comments yet

Leave a Comment
Reply to this Comment

All comments are subject to moderation before being posted.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Recent News
Salaam wins Dem primary for Harlem council seat, Avella poised to face Paladino in Queens, RCV tallies show

Yusef Salaam, a member of the “Exonerated Five,” has won the 9th City Council District Democratic Primary, according to preliminary ranked-choice voting (RCV) results released by city election officials Wednesday.

While Salaam had a nearly insurmountable lead on election night, where he was ahead of Assembly Member Inez Dickens (D-Manhattan) by about 25%, his victory was solidified Wednesday by preliminary RCV city Board of Elections (BOE) results that show him widening his lead over Dickens to about 3,000 votes — to 63.8% to 36.2% respectively.  Following the release of the RCV tallies, the Associated Press called the race for him — a week after the June 27 primary. 

Read More
0
Queens lawmaker helps NYPD shut down Richmond Hill smoke shop, shares concerns over incoming Middle Village dispensary

The smoke shop in Richmond Hill where a 20-year-old employee was shot and killed during an armed robbery in March was shut down twice in one month, the office of Senator Joseph P. Addabbo Jr. announced Friday, June 30.

The Plug Smoke Shop, located at 109-27 Jamaica Ave., was closed through an issued court order given on Wednesday, June 7, thanks to the combined effort from Addabbo and the NYPD 102nd Precinct, his office revealed. The shop was allegedly found illegally selling cannabis and marijuana-related products.

Read More
0
Flushing Meadows Corona Park hosting Water Lantern Fest, volunteer clean-up with cast of ‘Wicked’ this weekend

Flushing Meadows Corona Park is hosting two unique events this weekend.

On Saturday, July 8, the Water Lantern Festival will illuminate the night sky with the launch of hundreds of personalized lanterns carrying messages of hope, love, happiness, peace and connection on the Fountain of the Planets, the 6.5-acre lake at the far east end of the park. The fountain stood at the entrance of the Pool of Industry exhibit at the 1964 World’s Fair.

Read More
0
Avella on the verge of winning primary race for northeast Queens City Council seat after ranked-choice voting recount

Tony Avella has declared victory for the Democratic nomination for the District 19 City Council seat after the city’s Board of Elections released unofficial results of its ranked-choice voting recount for the June 27 primary race, which has the former longtime politician leading by 123 votes.

The latest ballot, publicly released on July 5, shows Avella ahead of Christopher Bae with 2,865 votes (51.1%). Bae has 2,742 votes (48.9%), according to the unofficial results. There were also 402 inactive ballots reported. This round showed Bae close the gap in next choice ballots, as he received 556 to Avella’s 500. Still, Bae wasn’t able to close the gap enough.

Read More
0
Ex-Mayor Bill de Blasio and wife Chirlane McCray announce they’re separating

Ex-Mayor Bill de Blasio and his wife, Chirlane McCray, are separating, the pair announced during a lengthy interview with The New York Times that was published Wednesday.

De Blasio, who occupied Gracie Mansion between 2014 and 2021, and McCray told the Paper of Record that after nearly 30 years of marriage they are splitting up and will start dating other people. The pair, however, said they won’t be getting a divorce and will continue to occupy the same Park Slope row house where they raised their two children, both of whom are now in their twenties.

Read More
0
SEE IT: One more look at the 47th Macy’s Fourth of July Fireworks Extravaganza, as seen from the LIC waterfront

Jam-packed shoulder to shoulder, spectators on the Long Island City waterfront let out gasps and cheers as the Macy’s Fourth of July Fireworks Extravaganza kicked off Tuesday night.

For the first time in the 47-year tradition, the show was kicked-off by 500 drones that lit up the sky. The flying machines wowed crowds by forming various iconic representations of Americana, including The Star-Spangled Banner and the Statue of Liberty. 

Read More
0
Load More Articles