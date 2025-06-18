June 18, 2025 By Jessica Militello

Calling all adventurers! A new Dungeons & Dragons meetup is now bringing epic quests to Western Queens, turning happy hour into a realm of creativity, connection and collaborative storytelling.

The group, known as Gamefolk, offers participants the chance to meet new people, spark their imaginations and build community through the immersive world of D&D. Whether you’re a longtime player or completely new to the game, Gamefolk welcomes all levels of experience.

Founded by local resident and head gamemaster Christopher DeSantis, the meetup grew out of his years of leading D&D game nights at gaming venues across New York City. He saw firsthand how the game could break down social barriers and bring people together, especially at a time when many are seeking meaningful, in-person connections.

“When I was first thinking about this idea, it really came from trying to find a community that is not digital,” said DeSantis. “I’ve seen firsthand that this game is such a great way to help people socialize, especially people who would never otherwise meet. The game is great, and it has all these benefits, and it just felt like a perfect thing to dive into.”

What sets Dungeons & Dragons apart from other games is its focus on storytelling. At its core, the game invites each player to co-create a world filled with unique characters, quests, and challenges. Players not only guide their heroes through adventures—searching for treasure, carrying out rescues, and overcoming obstacles—but also share the rich backstories they’ve invented, weaving them into the unfolding narrative.

Every game is shaped by the imaginations of those at the table, making it an ideal way for people to step outside their comfort zones and engage their creativity in ways that everyday life doesn’t always allow.

“It’s not like a video game or a movie. It’s not just hanging out,” said DeSantis. “It’s this very weird gray area that I don’t think you can really get anywhere else that isn’t a tabletop role-playing game. Whether you’re with strangers or friends, suddenly you have these characters and a story that you’re super emotionally attached to, so it continues to motivate people to be a part of it.”

As a member of the Western Queens community himself, DeSantis has been intentional about choosing local venues that foster a welcoming atmosphere. So far, meetups are scheduled to take place on Tuesday and Wednesday nights, with the first sessions set for:

Tuesday, June 24, from 7–10 p.m. at Focal Point Beer Co. in Long Island City, and

Wednesday, June 25, from 7–10 p.m. at Greats of Craft, also in LIC.

The events are free to attend, though participants must sign up in advance to reserve a spot.

Looking ahead, DeSantis hopes to expand Gamefolk’s reach by hosting sessions in additional local venues, including non-alcoholic spaces, to create more inclusive opportunities for people who want to play in a different kind of setting.

“I really wanted to feel like it is grounded in the local community,’ said DeSantis. “And of course, it’s welcome for other people outside of that community to join, but I wanted to feel authentically like a place where people can come and go to the bar that they love, and I’m basically serving in the community that I live in.”

Gamefolk isn’t just about rolling the dice; it’s about forging friendships and navigating stories together in a world that encourages creativity, empathy, and fun.

To sign up for Gamefolk’s upcoming game nights or keep track of future events, click here.