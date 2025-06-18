You are reading

Recent News
Teen robber wanted for snatching wallet from senior at SkyView Center in Flushing: NYPD

Police from the 109th Precinct in Flushing are looking for a young robber who targeted a senior at the Shops at SkyView Center late last month.

The teen was seen on video surveillance just inside the mall entrance at 40-24 College Point Blvd. at around 6:15 p.m. on Thursday, May 29, when he spotted a 72-year-old man and approached him from behind and snatched a wallet from his hand, police said Tuesday. The suspect ran out of the mall and was last seen traveling on foot westbound on Roosevelt Avenue toward Citi Field. The senior was not injured during the encounter. His wallet contained just $8 in cash and multiple bank cards.

Read More
0
Six teens wanted for beating and robbing man in daylight robbery in Flushing: NYPD

A man was beaten and robbed by a gang of teenagers in broad daylight on a residential block in Flushing, and the half dozen suspects, who range in age from 13 to 16 years old, remain at large nearly a month after the attack.

The 27-year-old victim was walking past 143-46 37th Avenue just before 6 p.m. on Thursday, May 22, when two teens approached him from behind and began punching him repeatedly with closed fists in his face, head, and right eye, causing him to fall to the ground, police said. Four other teens joined in and began to strike the victim with an umbrella, hitting him in his right eye.

Read More
0
Former NYS Assembly candidate from Flushing charged with wire fraud: Feds

Flushing resident Dao Yin was arrested on Friday the 13th and charged with wire fraud in Brooklyn federal court for allegedly stealing more than $160,000 in campaign matching funds from New York State taxpayers during his failed attempt as a Democratic candidate for the New York State Assembly in 2024.

Yin is accused of reporting false campaign donations — including forged signatures of purported contributors — to secure matching funds. The 62-year-old Yin was arraigned Friday before U.S. Magistrate Judge Vera M. Scanlon after a criminal complaint was unsealed that alleged he registered his campaign committee with the New York State Public Campaign Finance Program and submitted fraudulent forms and obtained approximately $162,800 in public matching funds as he challenged Assembly Member Ron Kim in last year’s Democratic primary.

Read More
0
Load More Articles