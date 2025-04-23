Dunkin’ and Baskin-Robbins celebrate grand reopening of next generation store in Jackson Heights with free coffee and 31-cent scoops

April 23, 2025 By Queens Post News Team

Jackson Heights residents are in for a double treat this week as Dunkin’ and Baskin-Robbins mark the grand reopening of their newly remodeled store at 74-13 Roosevelt Ave. with giveaways, special deals and a celebration of community.

To commemorate the occasion, the first 100 Dunkin’ Rewards members in line at the Jackson Heights location beginning at 11 a.m. on Thursday, April 24, will receive 100 Days of Free Coffee. The promotion gives winners a free medium hot or iced coffee every day for 100 consecutive days through the Dunkin’ App. To qualify, customers must be active Dunkin’ Rewards members or sign up on the day of the event.

In addition, guests can enjoy single scoops of Baskin-Robbins ice cream for just 31 cents between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., in honor of the brand’s iconic 31 flavors. The offer is limited to one scoop per guest and is only available at the Roosevelt Avenue location.

Visitors can also spin a prize wheel to win Dunkin’ merchandise while supplies last and snap selfies at a complimentary Dunkin’ photo booth set up from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. A ribbon-cutting ceremony is scheduled for 12:30 p.m., officially marking the reopening of the refreshed space.

To give back to the neighborhood, franchisee The Patiwana/Shah Network will present a $3,000 donation to the Salvation Army Queens Temple Food Pantry in partnership with the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation. The food pantry provides bagged lunches and other food distribution services to families in need in the Jackson Heights area.

The newly built 1,250-square-foot store now employs 18 crew members and is open 24 hours daily. Designed with Dunkin’s next-generation concept in mind, the renovated space offers a modern, welcoming environment and updated layout featuring bright colors, open space and contemporary materials.

Cold beverages are now served through Dunkin’s Premium Pours tap system, which includes eight consistently chilled options such as iced teas, cold brew, and nitro-infused cold brew. In addition, crew members prepare hand-crafted espresso drinks to order using advanced, flavor-maximizing machines.

The grand reopening is part of Dunkin’s continued investment in its “Next Gen” design rollout across New York City and beyond.