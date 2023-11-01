Durst Organization tops out construction of 647-unit mixed-use complex on Astoria waterfront

Nov. 1, 2023 By Ethan Marshall

The real estate company Durst Organization and its general contractor Urban Atelier Group have topped out construction of a two-tower, mixed-use complex at 20 Halletts Point Rd. and 30 Halletts Point Rd. in Astoria on Thursday, Oct. 26.

The towers, which will contain 647 total units, now stand at 27 and 32 stories, respectively. With the final structural concrete now installed, the complex is one step closer to being finished. According to the Durst Organization, construction of the complex is expected to be completed sometime in 2025.

This project marks the second major phase of the development that is located on the peninsula. The first phase, 10 Halletts Point Rd., was completed in 2019.

The three Halletts Point Road buildings, representing Phase 1 and 2, will bring 2,000 residential units to Astoria. Once completed, the development, designed by Handel Architects, will also encompass a new public waterfront esplanade and park, as well as neighborhood retail.

“Today, we celebrate years of hard work and dedication by topping out this phase of the Halletts Point development,” Durst Organization President Jody Durst said in a statement last week.

“It is a major milestone for this project. Great buildings are built by great trades people. The New York construction workforce is the best in the world. No matter what the challenge, you always step up and get the job done. This is a transformational project for the Halletts Point community.”

In addition to highlighting the housing, neighborhood retail and open space, Durst emphasized the impact the project will have in bringing investment and activity to that section of the waterfront.

During the construction process, the Durst Organization partnered with ArtBridge to create a 600-foot mural along the fence. The mural, titled “A City in Motion,” was created by Astoria-based artist Zaheen Wazed, who was inspired by his work with New York City Housing Authority (NYCHA) Astoria Houses. NYCHA’s Astoria Houses partnered with the Durst Organization on the creation of the complex.

The Durst Organization also recently opened a fully affordable development at 3-24 27th Ave. in Astoria.

Positioned next to NYCHA’s Astoria Houses, the new building contains 163 homes and amenities. It was developed through a wider partnership between the Halletts Point development and the public housing community. Considerable investments to improve Astoria Houses, including upgrades to the heating plant and public spaces, were made by the Durst Organization.

The peninsula’s first full-service supermarket was brought in by the Halletts Point development.

Founded in 1915 by Joseph and Rose Durst, the Durst Organization is the owner, manager and builder of 13 million square feet of premier Manhattan office towers and more than 3 million square feet of residential rental properties, with 3,400 rental apartments built and thousands more units in the pipeline.