E train rider attacked, robbed by stranger inside Jackson Heights transit hub: NYPD

Nov. 21, 2023 By Bill Parry

A man was beaten and robbed on board an E train in Jackson Heights on Sunday night, according to the NYPD.

Police from the 110th Precinct in Elmhurst and Transit District 20 are looking for a man who approached the 49-year-old victim as he was riding in a southbound E train at around 11:30 p.m. on Nov. 19 and slugged him in the face. The assailant proceeded to forcibly remove the victim’s cell phone before running off the train at the Jackson Heights–Roosevelt Avenue/74th Street station, police said.

The victim suffered swelling to his face and was taken by EMS to Elmhurst Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.

The NYPD released surveillance video on Nov. 20 that shows the suspect walking along the platform. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and white sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS.

Through Nov. 19, the 110th Precinct has reported 413 robberies so far in 2023, 49 more than the 364 reported at the same point last year, an increase of 13.5%, according to the most recent CompStat report. Assaults are also on the rise in the 110th Precinct with 662 reported so far this year, 189 more than the 479 assaults reported at the same point in 2022, an increase of 38.2%, according to CompStat.