Early morning police-involved shooting in Astoria leaves one man dead: NYPD

Police in Astoria fatally shot and killed an allegedly knife-wielding man during an encounter on Monday morning. More than a dozen shots may have been fired.
Photo by Dean Moses

April 14, 2025 By Dean Moses and Queens Post News Team

Police fatally shot a knife-wielding man during an encounter early Monday morning in Astoria, authorities said.

The police-involved shooting occurred just before 6:30 a.m. on April 14 near the intersection of 31st Street and 30th Avenue. More than a dozen shots may have been fired, based on shell casings observed at the scene.

Police in Queens investigate shooting

The police-involved shooting happened just before 6:30 a.m. on April 14 near the corner of 31st Street and 30th Avenue in Astoria. Photo by Dean Moses

Officers from the 114th Precinct initially responded to the location after receiving a 911 call of a man armed with a knife on the sidewalk.

The situation then escalated after the man refused to drop his weapon, according to police sources.

Officers then opened fire on the knife-wielding perpetrator, striking him multiple times about the body.

Video on the Citizen app showed a group of officers rendering aid to the wounded man before EMS arrived. Paramedics rushed him to Elmhurst Hospital in critical condition, but he ultimately succumbed to his injuries.Screenshot via Citizen

Chief of Department John Chell at the scene of a Queens police-involved shooting on April 14, 2025.Photo by Dean Moses

Blood on the sidewalk at the scene of a Queens police-involved shooting on April 14, 2025.Photo by Dean Moses

Video on the Citizen app showed a group of officers rendering aid to the wounded man before EMS arrived. Paramedics rushed him to Elmhurst Hospital in critical condition, but he ultimately succumbed to his injuries, police sources reported just before 8:30 a.m. Monday.

Police sealed off the area of the shooting as part of the ongoing investigation.

