You are reading

East Elmhurst 7-Eleven store sells winning Take 5 ticket on Sunday drawing

7-Eleven in East Elmhurst sells winning Take 5 ticket Sunday. Via Google Maps

Feb. 11, 2025 By Queens Post News Team

The New York Lottery announced Sunday that one lucky ticket holder has won the top prize of $34,832.50 in the Feb. 8 TAKE 5 EVENING drawing.

The winning ticket was sold at 7-Eleven #32127B, located at 87-16 Astoria Blvd. in East Elmhurst.

TAKE 5 is a New York Lottery draw game where players select five numbers from a field of 1 through 39. The drawing takes place twice daily, at 2:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.

TAKE 5 prizes can be claimed up to one year from the date of the drawing, giving the winner ample time to claim their prize. The New York Lottery encourages players to check their tickets and to bring any winning tickets to authorized Lottery retailers or claim centers to collect their earnings.

The New York Lottery continues to be North America’s largest and most profitable lottery, contributing $3.8 billion in fiscal year 2023-2024 to benefit public schools throughout New York State.

For individuals who may be struggling with gambling addiction, the New York Lottery provides resources through NYProblemGamblingHelp.org. New Yorkers can also call the confidential HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY (1-877-846-7369) or text HOPENY to 467369 for assistance.

 

email the author: news@queenspost.com

Featured Events

Post an Event

View All Events…

No comments yet

Leave a Comment
Reply to this Comment

All comments are subject to moderation before being posted.


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Recent News
Silvercup Studios partners with local schools to foster next-generation filmmakers in Queens

Long before it was one of the fastest growing neighborhoods in the nation, Long Island City was an industrial town along the polluted East River, where generations recall the only good smell emanated from the Gordon Baking Company producing the Silvercup brand of bread.

After it was shuttered in a bitter labor dispute in the mid-70s, nearby factory owner Harry Suna of Kew Gardens purchased the property at 42-25 21 St. in 1980, and his architect sons Stuart and Alan began drawing up the plans to repurpose the property into Silvercup Studios, which launched in 1983 and rapidly became one of New York City’s largest film and production facilities, with nearly a half million square feet of studio space and 19 sound stages.

Read More
0
Op-Ed | Taking the case to Albany for a stronger NYC

Feb. 11, 2025 By Mayor Eric Adams

Since day one of our administration, our mission has been to make New York City a safer, more affordable city that is the best place to raise a family. Last week, our team and I visited Albany to advocate for funding and legislation so that we can continue to fulfill that mission and keep delivering for working-class New Yorkers.

Read More
0
Former Flushing attorney sentenced for stealing millions from real estate clients in the Korean-American community: Feds

A disbarred Flushing-based attorney was sentenced in Brooklyn federal court last week to four-and-a-half years in prison for defrauding his real estate clients in the Korean-American community out of millions of dollars.

Hyun W. Lee, 51, also known as “Michael Lee,” of Closter, in Bergen County, New Jersey, pleaded guilty on Dec. 1 to wire fraud in connection with a scheme to defraud his real estate clients and their counterparties of funds held in his attorney escrow account.

Read More
0
Load More Articles