Celebrate Easter with delicious desserts from local Queens bakeries

April 4, 2025 By Jessica Militello

Easter is the perfect occasion to gather with loved ones and celebrate with delicious food and sweet treats. Queens is home to a wide range of bakeries offering something for every taste. From Filipino-inspired confections and Mediterranean pastries to classic Italian neighborhood staples, the borough’s dessert scene is as diverse as its community. Whether you’re hosting a large family gathering or planning a cozy celebration, be sure to include dessert on your Easter checklist—and consider stopping by one of these local bakeries to make the holiday extra special.

Cakes By Nerwan

Cakes By Nerwan offers a festive lineup of Easter treats, including sprinkle cake, fudge drip cake, and individually portioned cake jars in flavors like pineapple tres leches and rainbow cookie. They also feature unique items like the “kunafsicle” and take custom orders for special occasions.

📍 23-02 31st St., Astoria

📞 917-745-0071

🌐 cakesbynerwan.com

📸 Instagram @cakesbynerwan

Sweets By Linda

Sweets By Linda specializes in Mediterranean desserts, offering homemade baklava, kataifi, banana pudding, and custom cakes. You’ll also find cupcakes, doughnuts, and other Easter-friendly pastries.

📍 31-13A Ditmars Blvd., Astoria

📞 845-501-1433

📸 Instagram @sweetsbylindanyc

La Guli Pastry Shop

A beloved Italian bakery since 1937, La Guli Pastry Shop serves traditional cookies, pastries, cakes, pies, and gelato—perfect for an Easter filled with nostalgia and sweet memories.

📍 29-15 Ditmars Blvd., Astoria

📞 718-728-5612

🌐 laguli.com

📸 Instagram @lagulipastryshop

Pastries by Anne

Known for seasonal creativity, Pastries by Anne features unique treats like Ube cheesecake, pavlova, Thai tea panna cotta, and fresh macaroons—an adventurous twist for Easter dessert lovers.

📍 28-13 Ditmars Blvd., Astoria

📞 929-324-7426

📸 Instagram @pastriesbyanne

Taste Créme

Taste Créme delights with elegant petite cakes in flavors like lychee raspberry rose, caramel mocha, and mango coconut sago. Their floral mini cupcakes, cookies, and custom cakes are ideal for Easter celebrations.

📍 13-11 Jackson Ave Unit B, LIC

📞 929-424-3600

🌐 tastecreme.com

📸 Instagram @tastecreme

Bake Culture

This Chinese bakery offers a delicious range of Easter-ready treats, from taro danishes and mochi balls to butterfly cookies and fresh croissants. Highlights include their mini mango pomelo and sponge cake.

📍 43-21 Hunter St., LIC

📞 718-878-0487

🌐 bakecultureusa.com

📸 Instagram @bakeculturelic

Cannelle Patisserie

A French bakery favorite, Cannelle serves colorful macarons, chocolate mousse, praline crunch, Forêt-Noire, and framboise cake—perfect for a refined and indulgent Easter spread.

📍 5-11 47th Ave., LIC

📞 718-937-8500

🌐 cannellepatisserie.com

📸 Instagram @cannellelic

Whisk Pastry NYC

This online-based bakery in Sunnyside features Filipino-American-inspired desserts made in small batches. From Sans Rival to floral cupcakes, Whisk Pastry offers a unique twist on Easter indulgence.

📍 48th St. & Skillman Ave., Sunnyside

🌐 whiskpastrynyc.com

📸 Instagram @whiskpastrynyc

Maison De Gateaux

Maison De Gateaux offers decadent cake slices like Ferrero Rocher, cannoli, and triple chocolate mousse, alongside an assortment of cheesecakes, cookies, and customizable cakes.

📍 47-53 43rd St., Sunnyside

📞 718-233-8331

🌐 mdgcakes.com

📸 Instagram @maisonde_gateaux

Nita’s European Bakery

A Sunnyside staple for over 40 years, Nita’s specializes in Romanian and European pastries such as Choux à la Crème, roulade ganache, and freshly baked croissants—just right for a classic Easter table.

📍 40-10 Greenpoint Ave., Sunnyside

📞 718-784-4047

📸 Instagram @nitas.european.bakery

Rudy’s Bakery & Café

A Ridgewood institution since 1934, Rudy’s Bakery & Café offers a nostalgic lineup of traditional European pastries, cakes, and cookies with a touch of modern flair. Popular items include their signature Black Forest Cake, jelly doughnuts, and custom holiday creations. The cozy café space also makes it a great stop for coffee and sweets this Easter.

📍 905 Seneca Ave., Ridgewood

📞 718-821-5890

🌐 rudysbakeryandcafe.com

📸 Instagram @rudysbakeryandcafe

La Boulangerie

Bringing a touch of Paris to Forest Hills, La Boulangerie serves up authentic French pastries and breads in a cozy setting. From buttery croissants to elegant fruit tarts, this charming café is perfect for elevating your Easter dessert spread with a hint of European flair.

📍 109-01 72nd Rd., Forest Hills

📞 (347) 644-5606

🌐 laboulangerie.nyc

📸 Instagram @laboulangeriefh

Martha’s Country Bakery

A neighborhood favorite, Martha’s Country Bakery offers an impressive variety of cakes, cupcakes, and pies—many with seasonal Easter themes. Known for its generous portions and classic American desserts, this bakery is ideal for families looking to indulge.

📍 70-28 Austin St., Forest Hills (plus Bayside location)

📞 (718) 544-0088

🌐 marthascountrybakery.com

📸 Instagram @marthascountrybakery

Paris Baguette – Forest Hills

Paris Baguette blends Korean flavors with French techniques, offering beautifully decorated cakes, pastel-colored macarons, and fruit-topped pastries. Their fresh, light desserts are a sweet way to celebrate Easter with flair.

📍 107-08 71st Ave., Forest Hills (plus various other Queens locations)

📞 (718) 268-1388

🌐 parisbaguette.com

📸 Instagram @parisbaguette_usa

Yeh’s Bakery

A Flushing mainstay, Yeh’s Bakery is beloved for its light sponge cakes, Boston pie, and Taiwanese-inspired desserts. This bakery’s minimalist aesthetic and delicate flavors make it a unique pick for your Easter dessert table.

📍 57-25 Main St., Flushing

📞 (718) 939-1688

🌐 yehsbakery.com

📸 Instagram @yehsbakery

Sweet Cake

Sweet Cake specializes in Chinese-style desserts and drinks, including matcha layer cakes, bubble tea, and roll cakes. With fresh flavors and a modern vibe, it’s a great stop for Easter sweets with a creative twist.

📍 135-15 40th Rd., Flushing

📞 (718) 359-9388

🌐 dessertsflushing.com

Plum Blossom Bakery

This family-run Jamaica bakery focuses on inclusive sweets, offering vegan and gluten-free options alongside custom cakes and cupcakes. Whether you’re accommodating dietary needs or just looking for something new, Plum Blossom is a standout.

📍 146-10 Liberty Ave., Jamaica

📞 (718) 526-7037

🌐 plumblossombakery.com

📸 Instagram @plumblossombakery

Sybil’s Bakery & Restaurant

An iconic bakery in the Guyanese community, Sybil’s offers traditional Caribbean pastries, cakes, and breads. Favorites like pineapple tarts and coconut rolls bring a unique cultural flavor to your Easter celebration.

📍 159-24 Hillside Ave., Jamaica

📞 (718) 658-9370

🌐 sybilsbakery.com

📸 Instagram @sybilsbakery