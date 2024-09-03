Eighth annual Sunnyside Post Mile returns this October, sign up now for early bird discounts

Sept. 3, 2024 By Shane O’Brien

The much-anticipated annual Sunnyside Post Mile will return this October with another Halloween-themed event.

The event, which raises funds for Sunnyside Community Services, will take place at 10 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 26, with children’s dash events taking place along Skillman Avenue from 10:45 a.m.

Participants are encouraged to walk or run the mile-long race and to get into the spirit of Halloween by dressing up in their most bewitching costumes. Young participants taking part in the children’s dash events are also encouraged to wear their spookiest costumes.

There will be goody bags for participants who get into the Halloween spirit and ribbons for the costumes that really catch the eye.

This year marks the eighth edition of the Sunnyside Post Mile since its launch in 2015. The event had to be postponed for two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Organizers of the event are encouraging anyone interested in participating to take advantage of early-bird discounts before Sept. 16.

Early bird tickets for the Sunnyside Post Mile are now available for $20, rising to $25 on Sept. 16, while senior tickets are currently $15, rising to $20. Meanwhile, tickets for the children’s dash events are currently priced at $10 and will rise to $15 on Sept. 16.

As always, the event will begin near Lou Lodati Park on 43rd St., with participants heading down 43rd St. and making a right on Barnett Ave. They will continue along Barnett Avenue before making a right onto 48th Street and making another right onto Skillman Avenue. The finish line beckons on Skillman Ave. near Lou Lodati Park.

The event begins at 10 a.m., with an opening ceremony taking place at 9:30 a.m. and registration opening at 8:30 a.m. The children’s dash events begin at 10:45 a.m., with a 50-yard dash open to children aged 2-5 and a 100-yard dash open to children aged 6-9. Every child taking part in the dash will receive a ribbon, while there will be three medals up for grabs for the fastest runners in the mile-long race.

Participants wishing to take part in the Sunnyside Post Mile with a pet or a child in a stroller are not only welcomed but celebrated. However, they are asked to start at the back of the race to ensure that participants have plenty of space.

Organizers said the event is about far more than running, stating that Sunnyside Post Mile is an opportunity for participants to showcase their creativity and come together with their local community.

“I’m super excited to be celebrating the 8th year of the Sunnyside Post Mile with Sunnyside Community Services and the Woodside Sunnyside Runners,” said Czarinna Andres, publisher of the Queens Post. “This race isn’t just about running – it’s about the community coming together, having fun, sharing smiles, and adding to that Halloween magic in our neighborhood. Every costume, every stride, and all those happy faces remind us why this event is so special.”

Sandy Vien, a leading figure from the Woodside-Sunnyside Runners, added that the event showcased Sunnyside’s community spirit.

“This is our favorite mile race of the year – it supports such a vital local community resource, Sunnyside Community Services, but also because it highlights our goal of bringing people together. We can’t wait to have another wicked good time at the Halloween-themed Sunnyside Post Mile!”

Judy Zangwill, executive director at Sunnyside Community Services (SCS), said this year’s event was especially significant as it coincides with SCS’s 50th anniversary.

“Sunnyside Community Services (SCS) is thrilled to partner with the Woodside Sunnyside Runners and Sunnyside Post to bring back the annual Sunnyside Post Mile. This year is even more significant as SCS celebrates 50 years of service. We hope runners and walkers will take pride in knowing their participation helps support critical programming for youth and seniors at SCS. We can’t wait to see everyone on October 26.”

Participants are also encouraged to form teams and embrace the community spirit by kickstarting their own fundraising efforts.

Potential sponsors and enthusiastic participants can get more information or register by reaching out to qp@queenspost.com or by following the registration link.