Elderly woman dies nearly two weeks after she was struck by SUV driver near her Woodside home: NYPD

Aug. 16, 2023 By Bill Parry

The NYPD announced on Tuesday that an elderly Woodside woman died 12 days after she was struck by the driver of an SUV late last month.

Eleanor Neri, 76, was just steps from her 69th Street home and trying to cross the intersection of 41st Avenue and 69th Street on the evening of Sunday, July 30, when she was run over by the driver of a 2019 GMC Acadia. The impact caused the health care worker to strike her head on the pavement.

Police from the 108th Precinct in Long Island City found the victim lying on the roadway. The 67-year-old driver remained at the location following the incident.

A preliminary investigation by the NYPD Highway District’s Collision Investigation Squad determined that the driver was traveling westbound on 41st Avenue and made a right turn onto 69th Street when she hit Neri in the intersection.

EMS responded to the scene of the collision and transported Neri to Elmhurst Hospital with non-critical injuries, but her condition worsened while she was still hospitalized. Neri succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead on Thursday, Aug. 10.

The SUV driver was issued an Office of Trials and Hearings (OATH) summons for failing to yield to a pedestrian. She was not arrested.

The investigation by the NYPD Highway District’s Collision Investigation Squad is ongoing.