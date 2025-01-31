Elderly woman sought for slashing man inside Astoria house of worship: NYPD

Jan. 31, 2025 By Bill Parry

Police from the 114th Precinct in Astoria are still looking for an elderly woman who slashed a 44-year-old man across his face in a house of worship inside a home at 32-23 26th St. on the night of Tuesday, Jan. 21.

The victim was trying to close his church a few doors south of Broadway and two blocks east of Crescent Street just before 9 p.m. when he noticed the old lady still inside. When he asked her to leave, she pulled out a pair of scissors and slashed him across the left side of his face before running out of the church, according to a law enforcement source with knowledge of the investigation.

The victim suffered a laceration to his face but refused medical attention at the scene of the crime. An NYPD spokeswoman could not say which religion the house of worship is affiliated with as of Friday morning, adding that the suspect remains at large.

The NYPD released a surveillance image of the gray-haired slasher, describing her as approximately 65 to 70 years old, around 5’8” tall, and approximately 130 pounds. She was last seen wearing a blue jacket, black sweatpants, white sneakers, and a black skull cap.

Anyone with information regarding this assault investigation is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are confidential.

Through Jan. 26, the 114th Precinct has reported 45 felony assaults so far in 2025, ten more than the 35 reported at the same point last year, an increase of 28.6%, according to the most recent CompStat report.