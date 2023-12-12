You are reading

Elmhurst Hospital celebrates new Citi Bike installation

DOT Commissioner Ydanis Rodriguez helped cut the ribbon at Elmhurst Hospital’s new Citi Bike station. Photo courtesy of Elmhurst Hospital

 

Dec. 12, 2023 By Bill Parry

 

Elmhurst Hospital recently celebrated a new arrival, not in its maternity ward, but outside, with the Department of Transportation installing a Citi Bike rack across the street.

DOT Commissioner Ydanis Rodriguez cut the ribbon on the much-anticipated Citi Bike rack on Nov. 29 that has been installed at 41st Avenue and 80th Street, across from the Elmhurst Hospital Community Medical Center. The new station is part of Phase 3 of the Citi Bike expansion that has seen several racks installed throughout Jackson Heights, Corona and Elmhurst.

Photo courtesy of Elmhurst Hospital

The Citi Bike system has grown to more than 30,000 bikes and 2,000 stations across the five boroughs, more than quadrupling its fleet from 6,000 bikes and 332 stations when it initially launched in May 2013.

“Citi Bike has proven to be a wildly popular transportation option with ridership soaring since the pandemic,” Rodriguez said. “We’re excited to continue expanding service in Queens to help offer residents a sustainable and efficient way to get around. This new dock near Elmhurst Hospital provides a convenient, affordable, and healthy transit option for the community members and front-line workers keeping New Yorkers safe.”

Riders have been utilizing the bikes since they first came to the Community Board 4 district, which covers Elmhurst and Corona, in September. Since then, they have been used by more than 5,500 individuals who account for 25,000 Citi Bike trips.

NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst CEO Dr. Helen Arteaga-Landaverde welcomed the new Citi Bike installation.

“We are very happy to have a new Citi Bike station directly across the street from our hospital,” she said. “Having a green, convenient transportation option for patients, visitors, and staff in line with our own goals to reduce carbon emissions and promote a healthier environment for our community.”

email the author: [email protected]

Featured Events

Post an Event

View All Events…

No comments yet

Leave a Comment
Reply to this Comment

All comments are subject to moderation before being posted.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Recent News
MTA launching rebate program for Queens users of Cross Bay Veterans Memorial Bridge in February

The MTA rebate program for Queens residents who use the Cross Bay Veterans Memorial Bridge, which was set to go into effect in the summer of 2020 before the COVID-19 pandemic postponed the rollout, will now be launched in February, Assemblymember Stacey Pheffer Amato announced last week.

Under the Queens Resident Toll Rebate Program, the MTA will reimburse all residents with vehicles registered in Queens who use E-ZPass for trips they make across the span over Jamaica Bay. Legislation that secured funding for the rebate program was passed by Pheffer Amato and state Senator Joseph Addabbo.

Read More
0
Load More Articles