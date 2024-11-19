Elmhurst Hospital promotes screenings for Lung Cancer Awareness Month

Nov. 19, 2024 By Colum Motherway

Elmhurst Hospital is encouraging Queens residents to apply for lung cancer screenings in a bid to increase the chances of early treatment for the disease.

November is Lung Cancer Awareness Month, and the hospital is reaching out to all who fit the screening criteria.

Dr. Alfredo Astua, Chief of Pulmonary Medicine at the hospital, presented a mission to cure the disease before it needs treatment to a roundtable on Thursday, Nov. 14.

In 2020, lung cancer was the third highest in a study of the rate of new cancer cases in the U.S., with 47 per 100,000. Only female breast and prostate cancer rated higher.

Lung cancer also topped the chart of the rates of cancer deaths in 2020, with nearly double the rate of the second highest – female breast cancer.

The current guidelines for screenings at Elmhurst Hospital include those aged between 50 and 80, those with at least 20 years of packed smoking, and those who are currently smoking or have quit within the last 15 years.

Compared to other forms of the disease, lung cancer has a positive screening efficiency number. 325 people are needed to screen to prevent one death from lung cancer. The number needed for breast cancer screenings is 1,900, while it is 1,250 for colon cancer.

Since October 2023, the number of patients screened at Elmhurst Hospital has been steadily increasing, and Dr. Astua hopes that November will be the month when it really takes off.

“We can’t do this alone. We can do a lot with the resources that we have and we can raise our voices but we really need you. You have to be a major part of this because you are our community,” Astua said.

He asked health care providers, family and friends to talk to patients and loved ones about reducing smoking and getting screened for lung cancer.

Screening can detect the disease in a person before they start to show symptoms. Often by the time a person starts to not feel well, the cancer has already spread to other parts of the body.

The screening uses a low-dose CT scan which only takes a minute to complete, doesn’t involve any needles and is free if you meet the current guidelines.

“There is absolutely no prep-work for a lung cancer screening. Zero. Talk to your provider and if you’re a candidate, we’ll get you in. The exam will be read by an expert radiologist,” Astua remarked.

“We want patients to go home not just for six months, not just for a year but for the rest of their lives and enjoy many more Thanksgivings and holidays.”

On Thursday, November 21st, between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., there will be a Lung Cancer Screening table event with giveaways in the H Lobby of Elmhurst Hospital.

There will also be a ‘Shine a Light on Lung Cancer’ event in the A1-22 Auditorium at the hospital from 3 to 4 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 22nd, to commemorate and celebrate those with lung cancer and their family and friends.

“We need your help to spread the word about lung cancer screening so that more people can be helped and more patients can be cured,” Astua added.