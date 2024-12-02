You are reading

Elmhurst kicks off holiday season with annual tree lighting at Veteran’s Grove Playground

Veteran’s Grove holiday lighting ceremony held on Nov. 25. Photo by Ramy Mahmoud

Dec. 2, 2024 By Ramy Mahmoud and Queens Post Staff

Elmhurst residents came together to celebrate the start of the holiday season on Monday, Nov. 25, for the annual Holiday Tree Lighting at Veteran’s Grove Playground.

The festive event, which kicked off at 5 p.m. on Judge St. and Whitney Ave. in Elmhurst, featured a tree lighting ceremony, holiday caroling, and a special visit from Santa Claus.

Santa posing at the entrance of the playground. Photo by Ramy Mahmoud

The holiday celebration was made possible by the efforts of local community leaders, including Council Member Shekar Krishnan, who emphasized the importance of the event in bringing the community together.

Photo by Ramy Mahmoud

“We’re here at the annual tradition at Veterans Grove Park lighting our holiday tree,” Krishnan said. “If you look around, you see the very best of the community. It’s all of us celebrating the holidays together.” Krishnan expressed he was very proud to work with Community Board 4 and the New Town Civic Association for the event.

Photo by Ramy Mahmoud

Assembly Member Catalina Cruz also spoke about the significance of the event. “This is a wonderful yearly celebration of community members, the community board, and everyone who just loves the holidays,” Cruz remarked. “We get together yearly, and even the little ones are just as excited.”

Photo by Ramy Mahmoud

Christian Cassagnol, District Manager for Community Board 4, reflected on the long-standing tradition. “We’ve been doing this for many, many years,” Cassagnol said. “It’s a collaboration with the local elected officials and civic organizations. Many organizations come together, and we organize free events for the kids.”

Cassagnol reminded everyone that this is part of a two-series event—the first one being at Veteran’s Grove, and the second one is scheduled for December 4 at Moore Homestead Playground located at Broadway and 45th Ave and 82nd St. also in Elmhurst, which is anticipated to be a larger event.

Photo by Ramy Mahmoud

The Elmhurst Holiday Tree Lighting is just one of many seasonal festivities in the area, fostering a spirit of unity and celebration among local residents. The event was also a showcase of the community’s commitment to creating a festive and welcoming environment for all ages.

Photos by Ramy Mahmoud

email the author: news@queenspost.com

Featured Events

Post an Event

View All Events…

No comments yet

Leave a Comment
Reply to this Comment

All comments are subject to moderation before being posted.


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Recent News
Two suspects sought for beating a 60-year-old man on Woodhaven Boulevard in Rego Park: NYPD

A 60-year-old man suffered serious head injuries after he got into a verbal altercation with two strangers in Rego Park that quickly escalated into violence.

Police from the 112th Precinct in Forest Hills reported that the assault occurred at around 3:40 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 19, when the victim got into an argument with one man who was riding a black scooter and another man on Woodhaven Boulevard near Metropolitan Avenue.

Read More
0
Bring them home: Presenting the stories of the Oct. 7 hostages

Dec. 2, 2024 amNewYork Metro

On Oct. 7, 2023, our world changed forever. As families in southern Israel celebrated the joyous holiday of Simchat Torah, Hamas terrorists invaded Israel, unleashing a brutal attack that left 1,200 people dead and 251 taken hostage, nearly all civilians. It was the deadliest day for the Jewish people since the Holocaust.

Read More
0
Load More Articles