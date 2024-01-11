You are reading

Elmhurst senior dies ten days after he was struck by an e-bike rider in Jackson Heights: NYPD

An Elmhurst man was struck and killed by an e-bike rider in front of the Jackson Heights-Roosevelt Avenue transit hub last month. Photo via Wikipedia

Jan. 11, 2024 By Ethan Marshall

A 75-year-old Elmhurst man died on Saturday, 10 days after he was struck by an e-bike rider while walking in the vicinity of Roosevelt Avenue and Broadway in Jackson Heights.

Kabrinda Nath Sen succumbed to his injuries at Elmhurst Hospital, a block away from his home on Ithaca Street, according to the NYPD.

Sen was struck in broad daylight in front of the Jackson Heights–Roosevelt Avenue/74th Street subway station at around 12:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 27, authorities said. 

Police from the 115th Precinct in Jackson Heights responded to a 911 call of a pedestrian stuck at the intersection and found the senior with injuries to his head. EMS rushed him to Elmhurst Hospital in critical condition. He died on Jan. 6, police said.

Further investigation by the NYPD’s Highway District Collision Investigation Squad determined that Sen was crossing Roosevelt Avenue at Broadway when a cyclist riding an e-bike westbound on Roosevelt Avenue plowed into him. Sen’s head stuck the pavement, ultimately killing him. 

The cyclist remained at the scene and was not arrested, police said Wednesday.

The investigation by the NYPD’s Highway District Collision Investigation Squad remains ongoing.

email the author: [email protected]

Featured Events

Post an Event

View All Events…

No comments yet

Leave a Comment
Reply to this Comment

All comments are subject to moderation before being posted.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Recent News
Southest Queens man sentenced for killing cop in high-speed drunken crash in St. Albans: DA

A Springfield Gardens man was sentenced Thursday in Queens Supreme Court to up to 12 years in prison for killing an off-duty NYPD cop when he sped through a stop sign while drunk in 2020.

Kassun Brown, 32, of Nellis Street, pleaded guilty in November to manslaughter in the second degree for crashing his car while intoxicated into a vehicle driven by NYPD Officer Michael Ellis, who suffered a traumatic brain injury and broken neck that caused his death.

Read More
0
Long Islander charged in fatal hit-and-run that took place in front of UBS Arena last month: NYPD

A Long Island man was arrested Wednesday on multiple charges in relation to a hit-and-run crash that killed a pedestrian in front of the UBS Arena last month.

Osman Zavala-Varela, 36, of Fulton Avenue in Hempstead, was booked at the 105th Precinct in Queens Village Jan. 10, for allegedly killing 66-year-old Gary Charlotin of Marie Avenue of North Baldwin in a crash at around 8 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 10, police said.

Read More
0
Load More Articles