Embattled Assemblyman Ardila releases private investigation findings, denies sexual misconduct allegations

Bayside High School math teacher earns $20K award for educational influence

Bayside High School math teacher Larisa Bukalov on Tuesday was named a winner of Math for America’s (MƒA) Muller Award for Professional Influence in Education. In addition to getting the award, Bukalov also received a $20,000 prize for her work in influencing the teaching profession in exceptional ways.

Bukalov has been teaching math across all levels, from pre-algebra to calculus, in New York City for 25 years. Over the years, she has coached numerous math teams and created math research programs. She has acted as a mentor to student teachers. Other achievements include facilitating professional development workshops, presenting at national conferences, and co-authoring “The Math Teacher’s Toolbox” alongside fellow Bayside High School teacher and 2022 MƒA Muller Award winner Bobson Wong and “Practical Algebra: A Self-Teaching Guide,” also with Wong along with Stephen L. Slavin.

Forest Hills residents unveil bronze plaque commemorating premier co-op building as historical site

Community members on June 4 unveiled a bronze plaque recognizing The Park Briar, a premier residential cooperative building in Forest Hills, as a historical site with architectural and cultural significance in the community. 

The Park Briar bronze plaque unveiling ceremony at 110-45 Queens Blvd., was coordinated by Michael Perlman, chair of the Rego-Forest Preservation Council, and Tammy Jacobi, board president of The Park Briar. 

Southeast Queens residents seek guidance from Met Council representatives during constituent services event

A day before she took city leaders on a walking tour of the downtown Jamaica business district to announce the launch of the Jamaica Neighborhood Plan to create new jobs and housing while improving the streetscape in the neighborhood, Councilwoman Nantasha Williams held a constituent services event at the Greater Allen A.M.E. Cathedral of New York Church.

The May 25 event was made possible through a collaboration with the Met Council, which provided representatives from their office to assist District 27 residents with a range of essential services to individuals facing challenges such as job loss, income instability and the need for bill payment assistance. They provided crisis intervention services, helping constituents navigate through these difficult situations and identify the next steps towards financial stability.

Judge grants media orgs’ request to unseal names of George Santos bond suretors

A federal judge has granted a request by nearly a dozen news organizations to unseal the names of three individuals who secured a $500,000 bond to keep Rep. George Santos out of pretrial detention — names the fabulist congressman has said he’d rather go to jail than disclose.

In a decision still under seal, Magistrate Judge Anne Shields granted the requests by the news organizations, which maintained there is a “compelling public interest” in making public the names of Santos’ guarantors, who co-signed the bond to keep him out of jail pending a trial on charges of fraud, money laundering, theft of public funds, and lying to Congress.

Mayor Adams says he’s looking to house migrants at Gracie Mansion

Mayor Eric Adams on Tuesday said he’s looking to open up his own residence at Gracie Mansion to house asylum seekers as a way to incentivize private homeowners to take migrants into their homes in exchange for payment from the city.

“I was speaking with the staff to see if I could put a few families into Gracie Mansion. You know, I’m a big believer in leading from the front,” Hizzoner said during an unrelated news conference on June 6.

Bell Boulevard Food and Music Fest draws big crowds in Bayside

The Bayside Village BID held its annual Bell Boulevard Food and Music Fest on June 4, during which Bayside residents gathered to enjoy the food and drinks from various local venues and listen to performances from local bands and artists.

The various food options were as diverse as the population of Queens. The cuisine options included Mediterranean, Korean BBQ, New American, Chinese, Irish, French, Greek, Mexican, Colombian, Gastro Pub, Italian, Spanish, Tex Mex, Southern, Steakhouse and Korean. The cuisines ranged from being traditional and popular dishes to new styles of food. Some of this food included unique desserts, distinct kinds of pizza, classic comfort food, farm-to-table options and brunch specialties.

