Enjoy spring dining in Western Queens at these top outdoor spots

March 20, 2025 By Jessica Militello

With the arrival of the first day of spring, warmer temperatures and longer days offer the perfect excuse to enjoy outdoor dining across the borough.

It’s also the perfect time to enjoy the vast array of brunch and dinner options that Western Queens has to offer. These charming outdoor spaces provide a scenic retreat from the city’s hustle and bustle.

Whether you’re looking for a sun-drenched patio for breakfast, a lush garden for weekend brunch, or a cozy spot to enjoy dinner at sunset, these picturesque settings offer the ideal backdrop for your next gathering.

From twinkling lights and waterfront views to hidden garden escapes, here are some of the best outdoor dining destinations to elevate your spring social calendar.

A beloved neighborhood gem, The Bonnie serves up satisfying dishes like their signature Bonnie Burger, skirt steak and chips, and flavorful small plates, including kimchi quesadillas and fried pickles. Their charming backyard, adorned with hanging plants, creates a cozy and intimate setting, ideal for brunch or a relaxed evening.

📍 29-12 23rd Ave., Astoria

📞 718-274-2105

📷 Instagram

With its lush backyard oasis, Jaguar Café offers a tranquil setting for breakfast, lunch, or dinner. Enjoy fluffy pancakes with fresh fruit, fried calamari, or guacamole and chips in a space lined with sprawling green vines.

📍 37-10 31st Ave., Astoria

📞 347-396-5796

📷 Instagram

This cozy Thai spot is a must-visit for lovers of authentic flavors. Eatzy Thai serves up favorites like drunken noodles, red curry, and tom yum soup alongside small plates like shrimp dumplings and tacos. Their intimate backyard dining area, decorated with greenery, makes for a serene escape.

📍 33-09 Broadway, Astoria

📞 718-956-7117

📷 Instagram

Escape the city’s noise at Arcadia Bar and Kitchen, where their beautiful backyard garden provides the perfect setting for weekend brunch, dinner, or casual drinks. Enjoy house-made crab cakes, shrimp tacos, or their freshly made flatbread topped with fresh mozzarella, tomato sauce, and basil.

📍 12-21 Astoria Blvd., Astoria

📞 347-730-6181

📷 Instagram

A laid-back local favorite, Dominie’s Hoek is a great spot for gathering with friends over delicious food and drinks in a cozy backyard garden. Their menu features favorites like a skirt steak sandwich, a grilled portobello sandwich, buffalo wings, and tacos, plus a fantastic happy hour throughout the week.

📍 48-17 Vernon Blvd., Long Island City

📷 Instagram

With an elegant outdoor dining space featuring plenty of tables, American Brass offers a refined dining experience with a stellar view of the city. Their menu includes branzino, steak frites, and East Coast oysters, making it a go-to for date nights and special occasions.

📍 2-01 50th Ave., Long Island City

📞 718-806-1106

📷 Instagram

Located on the waterfront, Maiella boasts a breathtaking outdoor patio filled with lush plants and a front-row seat to stunning sunset views. This Italian restaurant serves classics like cacio e pepe, risotto, and homemade pizza, perfect for both brunch and dinner.

📍 4610 Center Blvd., Long Island City

📞 718-606-1770

📷 Instagram

A cozy retreat in Long Island City, Lately Café offers all-day brunch and dinner with items like bacon, egg, and cheese sandwiches with avocado, house special tacos, and pasta Bolognese. Their inviting backyard garden makes for a charming spot to catch up over a meal.

📍 23-08 44th Dr., Long Island City

📞 718-344-6210

📷 Instagram

A Sunnyside staple, Ida’s Nearabout features a tranquil backyard dining area shaded by trees and adorned with sprawling vines. Enjoy their chicken and waffles, grass-fed lamb burger with fries, or an array of fresh salads and small plates in this serene setting.

📍 43-13 Queens Blvd., Sunnyside

📞 718-433-1916

📷 Instagram

For a cozy and casual dining experience, Brookside Market offers a delightful backyard garden, perfect for breakfast, lunch, or dinner. Their menu features avocado toast, bacon egg and cheese sandwiches, bavette steak with fries, and wagyu cheeseburgers.

📍 43-15 Queens Blvd., Sunnyside

📞 718-806-1902

📷 Instagram

A Woodside institution, Sri Pra Phai serves up some of the most beloved Thai dishes, including pad thai, sauteed pad gra-prow, and mango sticky rice. Their backyard garden, filled with lush greenery and a tranquil fountain, makes it a perfect spot to enjoy an authentic meal.

📍 64-13 39th Ave., Woodside

📞 718-899-9599

📷 Instagram

For a magical outdoor dining experience, Sotto Le Stelle offers a backyard adorned with twinkling lights and hanging plants, creating an intimate atmosphere. Open for dinner throughout the week and brunch on weekends, and their menu features handmade Neapolitan-style pizzas and classic Italian dishes.

📍 44-07 Queens Blvd., Sunnyside

📞 718-685-2086

📷 Instagram

Spring is the perfect time to take advantage of these beautiful outdoor spaces, so gather your friends, make a reservation, and enjoy the best of Western Queens dining al fresco.