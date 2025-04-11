You are reading

Explore Astoria’s Little Egypt during Arab American heritage month

A variety of dishes from Levant in Astoria. Photo credit: Levant.

April 11, 2025 By Jessica Militello

In Astoria’s Little Egypt, food is more than a meal—it’s heritage passed down through generations.

Tucked along Steinway Street, between Astoria Boulevard and 28th Avenue, is one of Queens’ most flavorful corridors—home to long-standing Middle Eastern restaurants, fragrant coffee shops, and vibrant hookah lounges. Many of these family-owned businesses have been part of the community for decades, serving authentic meals, desserts, and drinks with deep cultural roots.

With April marking National Arab American Heritage Month, it’s the perfect time to explore the neighborhood and celebrate its rich culinary and cultural offerings. From bold brews to sweet bites and unforgettable meals, here are some must-visit spots in Little Egypt to honor Arab American heritage—one delicious stop at a time.

Levant

25-64 Steinway St.

Levant is a neighborhood favorite that serves authentic Middle Eastern cuisine with a modern twist. Some of the restaurant’s favorites include its baklawa, mix grill platter, and chicken shawarma feteer. The eatery makes all of its bread and wraps daily.

Coffee and Khaliah made and served at Qahwah House. Photo credit: Qahwah House.

Qahwah House

22-37 31st St.

Qahwah House is a cafe open from 7 a.m. to midnight. It serves Yemeni-style coffee, such as Sana’ani and Qishr coffee, as well as espresso, cold brew, and tea. The space also offers an array of authentic desserts, such as freshly made Sabaya and Khaliat Alnahl, a soft and buttery cheese-filled roll drizzled with honey.

Mokafe makes an array of delicious sandwiches and pastries. Photo credit: Mokafe.

Mokafe

25-73 Steinway St.

Mokafe is a spacious cafe that serves halal sandwiches, coffee, tea, and pastries. Some of their favorites include pistachio croissants and avocado toast. They also have a list of hot drinks like salted caramel latte and lavender vanilla matcha tea.

Duzan offers delicious, no-frills authentic Middle Eastern dishes. Photo credit: Duzan.

Duzan

24-11 Steinway St.

Duzan is a perfect place for delicious food without breaking the bank. The Middle Eastern eatery serves dishes like beef lamb shawarma, French fries, and a shawarma mix bowl. The restaurant offers an array of plates and sandwiches and is available for dine-in and take-out.

Photo credit: Zyara.

Zyara

25-53 Steinway St.

This quaint eatery offers delicious, authentic food  and a variety of delicious dishes and sandwiches to choose from. From Turkish eggplant to grilled branzino and lamb over hummus, customers can dine in or enjoy their food to-go.

Sands of Persia offers a sleek and elegant experience, including hookah, mocktails, and desserts. Photo credit: Sands of Persia.

Sands of Persia

25-01 Steinway St.

Sands of Persia is an upscale lounge and restaurant with a glamorous atmosphere. It serves food, decadent desserts, and hookah, including dishes like its Persian Masala chicken sandwich, halal chicken wings, and special masala fries. The lounge is perfect for a special occasion or a fun night out with friends.

Sabry’s serves delicious and fresh seafood cuisine. Photo credit: Sabry’s

Sabry’s Seafood

24-25 Steinway St.

This local seafood gem serves favorites like BBQ Branzino Egyptian style, grilled calamari, shrimp scampi, and more. The spacious restaurant is the perfect place for a get-together with friends or a low-key date night. 

Kebab Cafe provides a unique dining experience, with the chef preparing and serving guests. Photo credit: Kebab Cafe.

Kebab Cafe

25-12 Steinway St.

Kebab Cafe is a long-standing family-owned restaurant in the Astoria community. It serves Persian grille, Mediterranean, and Middle Eastern cuisine. The restaurant is particularly unique in that the chef, Ali, prepares and serves each dish while interacting with guests as he prepares their meals. Some favorite dishes include the lamb shank and chicken kebab platter.

Hayati Lounge is a hookah lounge that serves drinks and desserts. Photo credit: Hayati Lounge.

Hayati Lounge

25-47 Steinway St.

Hayati Lounge is a hookah and dessert lounge that also serves mocktails, Moroccan tea, decadent dessert shakes, and sweets like baklava, kunafa, and cheesecake. The venue is a great place to visit on the weekends or for a fun date night idea.

 

email the author: news@queenspost.com

Featured Events

Post an Event

View All Events…

No comments yet

Leave a Comment
Reply to this Comment

All comments are subject to moderation before being posted.


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Recent News
Load More Articles