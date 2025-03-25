You are reading

F train rider attacked and robbed by masked suspect at Queensbridge station: NYPD

Cops are looking for this suspect who allegedly attacked an F train rider in Long Island City and ran off with his cell phone and backpack. NYPD

March 25, 2025 By Bill Parry

Police from the 108th Precinct in Long Island City and Transit District 20 are looking for a masked man who allegedly beat and robbed an F train rider and was caught on camera holding a stolen backpack and cell phone that belonged to the victim.

The assault occurred inside the 21st Street-Queensbridge subway station at around 2:30 p.m. on Monday, March 10. The 29-year-old man was standing on the mezzanine level inside the station when a stranger approached him and punched him in the face multiple times before snatching his cell phone and a black backpack.

The suspect then left the station in an unknown direction. The victim sustained minor injuries and refused medical attention at the crime scene.

The NYPD released surveillance images of the suspect as he passed through the turnstile clutching the man’s backpack and cell phone and described him as having a medium complexion. He wore a black head covering that masked his face and a blue jacket over a black shirt.

A reward of up to $3,500 is being offered for information that leads to his arrest.

Anyone with information regarding this robbery investigation is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are confidential.

Through March 23, the 108th Precinct has reported 34 robberies so far in 2025, 18 fewer than the 52 reported at the same point last year, a decline of 34.6%, according to the most recent CompStat report. Felony assaults are on the rise in the precinct, with 61 reported so far this year, 14 more than the 47 reported at the same point in 2024, an increase of 29.8%, according to CompStat.

email the author: news@queenspost.com

Featured Events

Post an Event

View All Events…

No comments yet

Leave a Comment
Reply to this Comment

All comments are subject to moderation before being posted.


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Recent News
Flushing man arrested for impersonating ICE agent in visa fraud scheme: Feds

An alleged Flushing con artist was arrested by FBI agents in Brooklyn Friday morning after a federal grand jury indicted him for perpetrating a visa fraud scheme by pretending to be an ICE agent.

Tommy Aijie Da Silva Weng, 49, was arraigned in Brooklyn federal court on Friday afternoon on an indictment charging him with wire fraud, mail fraud, and impersonating a federal law enforcement agent in connection to a scam to defraud an unidentified Chinese citizen who resides in the United States by claiming he could help her in obtaining a green card through an EB-5 Immigrant Investor Visa Program if she invested $500,000 with him for a project to build hotels in California.

Read More
0
Addabbo Family Health Center expands diabetes care through high-risk patient initiative

Mar. 25, 2025 By Colum Motherway

Since its launch 18 months ago, the initiative has successfully helped over 500 patients lower their A1C levels and take control of their diabetes. Through the use of cutting-edge technology, such as the Dexcom G7 Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) System, combined with comprehensive patient education, the program is empowering individuals to manage their health better and significantly reduce their risk of serious complications.

Read More
0
Load More Articles