F train rider slugged in the face during unprovoked attack in the Queens Plaza subway station: NYPD

Nov. 2, 2023 By Bill Parry

An F train rider was injured during a random attack in the Queens Plaza subway station on Sunday, Oct. 29. Police from the 108th Precinct in Long Island City and Transit District 20 are looking for an unidentified man who approached the 29-year-old victim as he was standing on the southbound platform just before 3:00 p.m.

The assailant allegedly hauled off and punched the victim in the face before running away in an unknown direction. EMS responded to the scene and transported the victim to New York-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center on the Upper East Side of Manhattan, where he was treated for bruising to his eyes, police said.

The NYPD released surveillance images of the suspect on Wednesday that shows him coming through the turnstile at the Queens Plaza station. He was described as having a dark complexion. He was last seen wearing a red hooded sweatshirt, black sweatpants and a black bag slung over his shoulder.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS.

Through Oct. 29, the 108th Precinct has reported 205 assaults so far in 2023, 19 more than the 186 reported at the same point last year, an increase of 36%, according to the most recent CompStat report.