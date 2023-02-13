You are reading

Family With 30-Year Business History in LIC Opens New Deli at Queens Plaza

Green Valley in Queens Plaza (Photo by Michael Dorgan) Feb. 9, 2023 By Michael Dorgan A new family-operated deli/grocery store has opened on a busy street in the Queens Plaza section of Long Island City. The new store, called Green Valley, opened Monday at 25-12 Queens Plaza S. The store faces the steps to the Queensboro Plaza subway station and is adjacent to a Starbucks coffee shop. It has replaced Yoyoso, a global discount store chain that closed last year. Green Valley is owned by brotehrd . who also owns a deli called Plaza Express Deli, which is located on the next block on the corner of Queens Plaza South and Crescent Street. The store has no affiliation with the Green Valley supermarket on Greenpoint Avenue in Sunnyside.   It will offer a range of quick hot food items, cold sandwiches, salads, smoothies and typical grocery items such as XXX. The store has undergone a complete overhaul with a fresh and bright new look. The floors have been replaced, while new shelves, light fixtures, refrigerators and check-out counters have been installed. A new sign has gone up outside along with green and yellow colored balloons. A new deli area has been built on the right side of the store that offers hot food items, cold sandwiches and salads. Green Valley sells a host of grocery items including dry food options, canned goods, frozen foods, snacks, as well as personal care items. There are no seats inside. Opening hours are from The store faces the steps to the Queensboro Plaza subway station and is adjacent to a Starbucks coffee shop (Photo by Michael Dorgan) Green Valley in Queens Plaza (Photo by Michael Dorgan) Green Valley in Queens Plaza (Photo by Michael Dorgan) Green Valley in Queens Plaza (Photo by Michael Dorgan) Green Valley in Queens Plaza (Photo by Michael Dorgan) Green Valley in Queens Plaza (Photo by Michael Dorgan) Green Valley in Queens Plaza (Photo by Michael Dorgan) Green Valley in Queens Plaza (Photo by Michael Dorgan) Green Valley in Queens Plaza (Photo by Michael Dorgan) Green Valley in Queens Plaza (Photo by Michael Dorgan) <div class=

A family that has operated grocery stores in the Queens Plaza section of Long Island City for more than 30 years, has opened a new location near the Queensboro Plaza subway station (Photo by Michael Dorgan, Queens Post)

Feb. 10, 2023 By Michael Dorgan

A family that has operated grocery stores in the Queens Plaza section of Long Island City for more than 30 years has opened a new location near the Queensboro Plaza subway station.

The new store, called Green Valley, opened Monday, Feb. 6, at 25-12 Queens Plaza South and offers a range of quick hot food items, cold sandwiches, snacks, drinks, and a range of grocery items.

Green Valley is owned by brothers Abdullah Nassir, 45, and Hussein Nassir, 40, who are originally from Yemen. The store faces the steps to the Queensboro Plaza subway station and is adjacent to a Starbucks coffee shop. It has replaced Yoyoso, a global discount store chain that closed last year.

The brothers previously operated a deli on the next block called 3 Friendly Grocery and Deli which was located on the corner of Queens Plaza South and 28th Street. The pair were forced to close the establishment nearly two years ago when the landlord decided to bulldoze it to make way for a Walgreens.

Abdullah said their father established the store in the early 1990s. Their father also operated another store on Queens Plaza South from 1989 until the early 2000s, Abdullah said.

Abdullah said he and his brother had been looking for some time to find a suitable location to replace 3 Friendly Grocery and Deli before they eventually secured the lease on the 25-12 Queens Plaza South space.

He said the new location a good fit and they hope to take advantage of the street’s heavy foot traffic, including the areas many subway riders. Ahmed, his son, also works at the store.

Abdullah and Hussein operate several other delis across the city under different names. The Queens Plaza store is their only Queens location, Abdullah said. The store has no affiliation with the Green Valley supermarket on Greenpoint Avenue in Sunnyside, he said.

Green Valley in Queens Plaza (Photo by Michael Dorgan)

The space has undergone a complete overhaul with a fresh and bright new look (Photo by Michael Dorgan, Queens Post)

He said the pair, who currently live in Jamaica, have been renovating the space for the past six months. The renovation is nearing completion with a small area at the rear of the premises still under construction.

The store has undergone a complete overhaul with a fresh and bright new look. New shelves, light fixtures, refrigerators and check-out counters have been installed.

A new deli area has been built on the right side of the store while there is both a hot food and a cold food bar at the rear. There is also a smoothie and açai bowl area next to the check-out counter. A new sign has gone up outside along with green and yellow colored balloons.

Abdullah said the pair are happy to be open and back operating again in Long Island City.

“This area is like my home, I want to stay here all day,” Abdullah said. “We are excited to be finally open.”

He said the new location is better than the previous spot, given its proximity to the subway station. However, the main downside is that rent is more expensive, he said.

“We hope to do better than the last location, the rent is high here but we will see what happens.”

Green Valley also sells a host of grocery items including dry food options, canned goods, potato chips, candy, chocolate, cakes, as well as personal care items.

The deli offers paninis, wraps, sandwiches and a range of breakfast and dinner items.

Abdullah said business has been steady so far but he hopes it will improve once word of mouth gets around that they are open.

Opening hours are from 5 a.m. to 1 a.m. Mondays through Sundays. Abdullah said he is looking to keep the store open 24 hours a day once he finds staff to work overnight shifts.

Green Valley in Queens Plaza (Photo by Michael Dorgan)

Green Valley in Queens Plaza (Photo by Michael Dorgan, Queens Post)

Green Valley in Queens Plaza (Photo by Michael Dorgan)

The store faces the steps to the Queensboro Plaza subway station and is adjacent to a Starbucks coffee shop (Photo by Michael Dorgan)

Nassir’s son, pictured, working behind the counter at the store (Photo by Michael Dorgan, Queens Post)

3 Friendly Grocery and Deli, pictured in May 2021 (Photo Google Maps)

3 Friendly Grocery and Deli, pictured in May 2021 (Photo Google Maps)

One of the menus at Green Valley in Queens Plaza (Photo by Michael Dorgan)

One of the menus at Green Valley in Queens Plaza (Photo by Michael Dorgan)

Green Valley in Queens Plaza (Photo by Michael Dorgan)

Green Valley in Queens Plaza (Photo by Michael Dorgan, Queens Post)

Green Valley in Queens Plaza (Photo by Michael Dorgan)

Green Valley in Queens Plaza (Photo by Michael Dorgan, Queens Post)

Green Valley in Queens Plaza (Photo by Michael Dorgan)

Green Valley in Queens Plaza (Photo by Michael Dorgan, Queens Post)

Green Valley in Queens Plaza (Photo by Michael Dorgan)

Green Valley in Queens Plaza (Photo by Michael Dorgan, Queens Post)

Green Valley in Queens Plaza (Photo by Michael Dorgan)

Cakes on display inside the Green Valley store in Queens Plaza (Photo by Michael Dorgan, Queens Post)

Green Valley in Queens Plaza (Photo by Michael Dorgan)

Green Valley in Queens Plaza (Photo by Michael Dorgan, Queens Post)

Green Valley in Queens Plaza (Photo by Michael Dorgan)

Green Valley in Queens Plaza (Photo by Michael Dorgan, Queens Post)

email the author: [email protected]
No comments yet

Leave a Comment
Reply to this Comment

All comments are subject to moderation before being posted.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Recent News
Rep. Ocasio-Cortez takes walking tour to learn more about proposed Astoria Waterfront Arts District

Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez joined a walking tour of the proposed Astoria Waterfront Arts District on Feb. 13 with a group of community members and stakeholders to learn more about the project.

The Astoria Waterfront Arts District would stretch from Astoria Boulevard south to include Rainey Park and would include numerous cultural institutions housing hundreds of graffiti artists, abstract painters, sculptors, muralists, and many more who contribute to the landscape of the community. The tour began at the Welling Court Mural Project across from the Astoria Houses and along the waterfront to Socrates Sculpture Park and ended at the Noguchi Museum across Vernon Boulevard, where she told the group she was happy to elevate project proposals for the community.

Read More
0
Six Queens historical sites featured in New York Landmarks Conservancy online exhibition

Six Queens historical institutions are featured in the New York Landmarks Conservancy online exhibition showcasing photography and architectural history of 50 sites throughout the city as part of its 50th anniversary year-long celebration.

The online exhibition, “50 at 50,” celebrates the nonprofit’s continued determination to save the city’s unique architectural heritage. Through the online exhibition, visitors can experience, borough by borough, the conservancy’s work to preserve not only physical landmarks but also the stories and the history behind them, all woven into the fabric of the city.  The exhibition is curated by Donald Albrecht and Thomas Mellins, with contemporary photographs by Noel Sutherland and designs by SJI Associates.

Read More
0
MTA seizes 18 vehicles on the Whitestone Bridge to crack down on persistent toll violators

Eighteen motorists trying to get to Queens from the Bronx via the Whitestone Bridge on Wednesday morning, Feb. 8, were pulled over and had their vehicles towed to a nearby impound lot for persistently evading tolls.

During the same day, MTA Bridge and Tunnel officers towed a record 32 vehicles during a 24-hour multifaceted operation across the agency to nail scofflaws who accounted for nearly $900,000 in unpaid tolls and fees.

Read More
0
Queens non-profit honors Stop & Shop for hiring disabled individuals through its supported employment program

The Queens Centers for Progress (QCP) will be recognizing Stop & Shop for the collaborative work done in helping to hire  individuals with disabilities during its 27th annual “Evening of Fine Food” at the Terrace on the Park Feb. 28. Stop & Shop will be honored as a “Chef of the Year” for its service in working closely with QCP’s supported employment program.

After being established by the federal government in the 1980s, the supported employment program helped to find jobs for the most significantly disabled individuals. As one of the first agencies to provide supported employment services, QCP has helped hundreds of individuals obtain and sustain employment in Brooklyn, Queens and Nassau county.

Read More
0
Load More Articles