FDNY battles stubborn barge blaze on Newtown Creek into the early Wednesday morning

The FDNY fought a barge fire on Newtown Creek on Tuesday night into Wednesday morning in the Blissville section of Long Island City. FDNY

Aug. 28, 2024 By Bill Parry

The FDNY battled a massive blaze that broke out on a barge on Newtown Creek in the Blissville section of Long Island City on Tuesday night.

The blaze began just before 9:30 p.m. on board the vessel that was tied up alongside the Sims Metal recycling facility located at 31-26 Greenpoint Ave.

Photo via FDNY

The FDNY dispatched 12 units that filled the block between Van Dam St. and Starr Ave., bringing 60 firefighters and EMS personnel to the scene, along with a tower ladder and FDNY marine units.

Noxious black smoke billowed over the Long Island City skyline as the pile of scrap metal on board the barge burned for hours.

The blaze seemed to be extinguished just past midnight before flaring up again before the FDNY finally brought it under control just minutes after 2 a.m. on Wednesday morning.

There were no injuries reported and FDNY fire marshals are investigating the cause of the inferno.

