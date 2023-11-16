FDNY battles three-alarm inferno at auto repair shop in Woodside

Nov. 16, 2023 By Bill Parry

The FDNY battled a massive three-alarm fire in Woodside on Wednesday night that took them more than five hours to bring under control.

The inferno broke out just after 10:30 p.m. on Nov. 15 at the MS Auto Repair shop at 62-15 34th Ave., according to the FDNY. The first units arrived on scene at 10:42 and encountered a heavy volume of fire fueled by flammable materials inside the commercial business.

A second-alarm went out right after firefighters arrived on scene and a third-alarm went out at 10:55 p.m., bringing 33 units and 150 firefighters and EMS personnel to the location between 62nd Street and 64th Street, according to FDNY.

“There was fire through the roof and the entire length of about 100 feet,” FDNY Battalion Chief Dennis Crichton said. “We immediately went to an exterior operation. We used four tower ladders and multiple hand lines.”

The fire was finally brought under control at 3:41 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 16.

One firefighter was injured and transported by EMS to Elmhurst Hospital for treatment.

FDNY fire marshals are investigating the cause of the blaze.