You are reading

FDNY battles three-alarm warehouse fire in Astoria beneath N/W subway line on 31st Street

Firefighters cut holes in the roof of a warehouse alongside the Astoria N/W subway line during a three-alarm blaze that broke out Wednesday morning. (Photo by Lloyd Mitchell)

March 29, 2023 By Bill Parry

Several firefighters were injured while battling a three-alarm fire in a one-story commercial building in Astoria on Wednesday morning, according to the FDNY.

One firefighter was seriously injured and another five firefighters suffered minor injuries battling the fire that tore through the Lion-Aire warehouse at 34-38 31st St., beneath the N/W Astoria subway line, just after 10 a.m. on March 29.

(Photo by Lloyd Mitchell)

Service on the Astoria line was not affected by the blaze, according to an MTA spokesman.

The FDNY response brought 138 firefighters to the scene, with 33 units and 50 EMS personnel responding from surrounding stations, according to the FDNY. The fire was placed under control just after noon, but operations continued into the afternoon.

“We arrived at 10:15 and firefighting units encountered heavy fire. It’s going to be extended operation due to the amount of stock that is in this warehouse,” FDNY Chief Chuck Downey said. “The warehouse is stacked from floor to ceiling with portable air conditioning units. So we [are continuing] to put pockets of fire out at this time.”

(Photo by Lloyd Mitchell)

He added that the amount of stack in the warehouse made it difficult to gain entry.

“Most commercial structures such as this that we’re working on are one-story structures that have a lot of stock that create narrow aisle space,” Downey said.

One civilian suffered minor injuries as a result of the fire, according to FDNY.

EMS transported two of the injured to Mount Sinai Queens Hospital in Astoria and one to NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center in Manhattan.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, according to the FDNY.

Additional reporting by Lloyd Mitchell.

email the author: new[email protected]

Featured Events

Post an Event

View All Events…

No comments yet

Leave a Comment
Reply to this Comment

All comments are subject to moderation before being posted.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Recent News
‘I didn’t get to say goodbye’: Briarwood family searching for answers after ACC euthanized their dog hours after it ran away from home

The Leon family in Briarwood had their 19-year-old Poodle-Maltese mix Leona disappear from their own backyard at around 11 a.m. on March 12 — but due to a horrific mixup, their beloved canine had been euthanized by the time they learned she had been found.

The dog was found by a good Samaritan at Smedely Street and Coolidge Avenue, less than two blocks away from the Leon’s residence. This good Samaritan then brought Leona to an Animal Care Centers of New York City (ACC) facility. By 1:10 p.m. that day, Leona had already been euthanized, despite the fact that she had been posted on the “Lost and Found” page of the shelter’s website shortly before then.

Read More
0
Woman steals, cash, jewelry and a passport after man invited her into his Middle Village home: NYPD

Police are searching for the woman who snatched thousands of dollars worth of loot — including cash and expensive jewelry — from a man’s Middle Village residence earlier this month after he invited her into his home in the middle of the night on March 19.

Authorities said that the 37-year-old man met the woman, who is believed to be approximately 35 years old, earlier in the night and invited her back to his home near 75th Street and 67th Drive within the confines of the 104th Precinct, at approximately 3 a.m.

Read More
0
Adams unveils first phase of long-promised MyCity portal, doesn’t say when full service will come online

Mayor Eric Adams rolled out the first phase of his long-promised MyCity online portal on Wednesday, a platform that aims to eventually serve as a “one-stop shop” for accessing city benefits and services, but didn’t give a clear timeframe for when the full service will be implemented.

With its launch on Wednesday, MyCity is starting off by giving families the ability to apply for child care by using one “streamlined” online application, instead of completing a complex paper application used by several city agencies. The other phases of the site will be rolled out in the “years” and “months to come,” the mayor said, without specifying exactly when those phases will come online.

Read More
0
Long Island ‘predator’ indicted on sex trafficking charges for forcing two victims into prostitution using violence, tattoos to intimidate them: DA

A Long Island man was indicted on sex trafficking charges and faces up to 50 years in prison for allegedly forcing two women to engage in prostitution and assaulting and robbing them while weaponizing personalized tattoos as a twisted form of branding his victims, Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz announced on March 29.

Cleveland Sterling, 34, of Arcadia Avenue in Uniondale, was arraigned on March 28 before Queens Supreme Court Justice Peter Vallone on a 21-count indictment charging him with sex trafficking, promoting prostitution, robbery, grand larceny, petit larceny and criminal mischief.

Read More
0
Duo sought for stealing 11 PlayStation 5 consoles, $400 cash in armed robbery of GameStop in Ridgewood

Police are searching for the two men who stole cash and several PlayStation 5 consoles from a GameStop in Ridgewood on Monday.

According to police, around 12:37 p.m. on March 27, the perpetrators entered a GameStop store located at 57-20 Myrtle Ave. in Ridgewood, within the confines of the 104th Precinct. Once inside, the suspects snatched seven PlayStation 5 bundles and four more PlayStation 5 consoles, police said. Additionally, one of the crooks flashed a firearm and grabbed $400 from the store’s register.

Read More
0
Queens Theatre presents three-day festival celebrating Latin music, dance and theater

This spring, Queens Theatre is presenting performances by various renowned Latin artists, headlined by the return of its annual three-day Latin Culture & Dance Fiesta from Friday, March 31, through Sunday, April 2. 

The three-day festival features dynamic performances to celebrate Latin culture through song, dance, humor and music. Guests can enjoy performances by artists such as La Toquilla, Nélida Tirado, Horacio Laguna, and a family-friendly performance of TheaterWorksUSA’s ‘El Otro Oz,’ a salsa, merengue, and Mexican folk-infused musical inspired by “The Wizard of Oz.”

Read More
0
Load More Articles