FDNY extinguishes large fire on rooftop terrace of Long Island City apartment building

A large fire erupted on the rooftop terrace of an apartment building in Long Island City Tuesday, June 6 (Photo via Citizen)

June 7, 2023 By Michael Dorgan

Approximately 80 firefighters worked to extinguish a large fire that erupted on the rooftop terrace of an apartment building in Long Island City on Tuesday, June 6, according to the FDNY.

The fire broke out on the 11th floor of 41-15 23 St. just before 7 p.m., sending heavy smoke billowing up into a city sky that was already shrouded in a hazy blanket due to Canadian wildfires.

Video footage posted online shows the inferno engulfing a large section of the terrace area.

Around 80 firefighters from 20 units responded to the scene and brought the blaze under control just after 7:30 p.m., the FDNY said.

At least one tower ladder truck was put into operation and several firefighters could be seen on the terrace extinguishing the fire, video footage shows,

There were no reported injuries.

It is unclear what sparked the blaze at this time. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

