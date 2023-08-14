Female suspect wanted for pickpocketing man in East Elmhurst: NYPD

Aug. 14, 2023 By Michael Dorgan

Police have released a photo of a female suspect wanted for allegedly pickpocketing a man in East Elmhurst last month.

The suspect picked the pocket of the 31-year-old victim in the vicinity of 105th Street and 32nd Avenue at around 1:45 a.m. on July 23. His credit card and debit card were stolen, according to police.

A short time later, the victim’s cards were used multiple times by an unknown individual. The charges on the credit card amounted to $220, while the debit card charges totaled $122, according to police.

The pickpocket is described as being around 5 feet 4 inches tall with a medium complexion and a medium build. She was last seen wearing a black-colored vest, blue jeans and white sneakers.

Police say the woman has tattoos on her left forearm and on her left hand, between her thumb and index finger.

The victim was uninjured in this incident.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/, on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.