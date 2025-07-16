Fertility clinic opens new location in Astoria

July 16, 2025 By Ethan Marshall

An Open Fertility clinic has opened its newest location at 36-13 30th Ave. in Astoria.

This expansion reflects and builds upon Open Fertility’s mission of providing easy and convenient access to affordable and exceptional fertility care to as many people as possible. The clinic works to eliminate any unnecessary costs and procedures while also maintaining the highest clinical and lab standards. Transparency, simplicity and patient-centered design are all prioritized.

While Queens has a population of over 2 million, the borough only has five in vitro fertilization-dedicated clinics, which pales in comparison to the 25 in Manhattan. This new Open Fertility in Astoria aims to further close the gap by providing families in Queens with an alternative that is modern and affordable.

Nurse Practitioner Valerie Shafran, FNP-C, is leading the Astoria Open Fertility location. She has deep knowledge and experience in maternal health, along with a strong commitment to providing personalized, compassionate care.

Shafran will be supported in her work by Open Fertility Chief Medical Director Dr. Debra Minjarez. Dr. Minjarez has more than 20 years of experience leading fertility centers including working as the medical director at Spring Fertility and the Colorado Center for Reproductive Medicine in Denver.

“At Open, we believe everyone deserves access to excellent fertility care—without barriers like cost, complexity or geography,” Dr. Minjarez said. “We’ve redesigned the entire experience around patients and their needs.”

Open Fertility was founded by the team behind Spring Fertility as a means to expand access to high-quality reproductive care. They work to provide affordable, patient-first fertility treatment by combining medical excellence and compassionate care.

“We believe it’s possible to deliver high-quality care at a much lower cost without sacrificing quality or service to patients who often do not have access to fertility care,” Spring Fertility Co-Founder Dr. Nam Tran said. “While there are low-cost fertility centers available, too often they reduce cost at the expense of quality through reduced egg and embryo yield, hence lowering the overall success rate. We believe we can cut costs of traditional IVF by 40-50% through our clinical innovations and delivery of care while maintaining excellent outcomes.”

“Spring Fertility offers the most highly personalized, unparalleled fertility care with exceptional outcomes, but we know that this approach alone can’t scale to meet growing demands,” Spring Fertility Co-Founder Dr. Peter Klatsky said. “Open Fertility is our solution: a more accessible model that enables more people to receive high-quality, respectful fertility treatment.”

In celebration of the clinic’s opening, Open Fertility will be holding a community block party on Saturday, July 27, from 1-5 p.m. at Pig Beach BBQ, located at 35-37 36th St. During the event, five free consultations will be given away.