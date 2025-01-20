Fire rips through Astoria apartment building early Monday, injuring eight and forcing icy evacuation

Jan. 20, 2025 By Dean Moses

The FDNY is investigating an early Monday morning fire that swept through an apartment building in Astoria, injuring eight residents and forcing others to flee into the freezing cold.

According to FDNY sources, the blaze broke out in the basement of 32-79 32nd St., between Broadway and 34th Avenue, in Astoria at around 2:39 a.m. on Jan. 20.

12 units and 69 firefighters raced to the scene to battle the fire.

Evacuated residents stood on the snow-covered ground, watching as firefighters extended ladders to the roof in an effort to contain the blaze. Meanwhile, neighbors gathered on their porches, observing as the street filled with the flashing red lights of emergency vehicles.

The fire was put out at approximately 4:06 a.m. Monday. Eight people were left with minor injuries that required medical care.

FDNY fire marshals are investigating the cause of the fire.