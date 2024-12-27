Hunters Point Parks Conservancy to host “First Day Hike” on New Year’s Day at LIC waterfront

Dec. 27, 2024 By Shane O’Brien

The Hunters Point Parks Conservancy (HPPC) will kick off 2025 with a “First Day Hike” on New Year’s Day to showcase the ecology of Gantry Plaza State Park and Hunters Point South Park on the Long Island City waterfront.

The free guided tour of the two waterfront parks will start at the northern end of Gantry Plaza State Park near the intersection of Center Boulevard and North Basin Road, where the East River meets Anable Basin. It will last approximately 90 minutes and kick off at 12 noon on Wednesday, Jan. 1.

HPPC Executive Director Jessica Sechrist and Angela Stangenberg from New York State Parks will lead the First Day Hike on Wednesday, taking walkers through the two waterfront parks and discussing their history, ecology, environmental impact and role in the community.

The event will conclude at the Queens Landing Boathouse and Educational Center in Hunters Point South Park, where participants will be treated to some light refreshments to toast the new year.

First Day Hikes is a national initiative that takes place in more than a thousand state parks across the US on New Year’s Day. It encourages people to ring in the new year on the “right foot.”

The initiative, organized by America’s State Parks, aims to encourage people to “get outside and connect with nature” on the first day of the new year by creating a fun experience for the whole family.

It also aims to promote the natural, cultural and historical resources offered by state parks across the US and inspire people to take advantage of them throughout the year.

Wednesday’s Long Island City event is free, but anyone interested in participating in the First Day Hike is encouraged to register for a free ticket here.