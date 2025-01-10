You are reading

Suspect sought for burglary of on-campus church at St. John’s University: NYPD

Police from the 107th Precinct in Fresh Meadows are still looking for a burglary suspect who robbed a church on the Hillcrest campus of St. John’s University last month.

The unidentified man entered St. Thomas More Church through an unlocked door at around 8:30 a.m. on Dec. 11. Once inside, the perpetrator removed $300 in cash from one of the offices. The suspect ran off in an unknown direction and remains at large a month later, police said Wednesday.

