You are reading

Four-star hotel in Long Island City hotel being converted into shelter for economic migrants: sources

The Collective Paper Factory hotel, located at 37-06 36th St.,(Photo: Google Maps)

The Collective Paper Factory, a hotel located at 37-06 36th St., will soon serve as a location to house economic migrants (Photo: Google Maps)

Aug. 10, 2023 By Michael Dorgan

A four-star hotel in Long Island City will soon serve as a location to house economic migrants, sources tell the Queens/LIC Post.

The Collective Paper Factory, a hotel located at 37-06 36th St., is understood to have closed last week and work is underway to convert it into a Humanitarian Emergency Response and Relief Center, a shelter for economic migrants, according to sources familiar with the plan.

When operating as a hotel, the premises boasted 125 guest rooms, communal spaces, a gym, several meeting rooms, and a bar/restaurant on the ground floor.

It is unclear how many people will be housed at the 5-story facility as the city continues to struggle to cope with an unprecedented surge of migrants. Nearly 100,000 migrants have come through the city’s intake system since the spring of 2022 and the revised cost to the taxpayer is now expected to hit $12 billion by the summer of 2025.

The mayor’s office did not respond to an email request from the Queens/LIC Post seeking to confirm news about the shelter opening at The Collective Paper Factory. However, a woman at the hotel said via phone on Thursday, Aug. 10, that the hotel will soon be housing the migrants, in addition to other other sources.

A spokesperson for Councilwoman Julie Won, who represents District 26 — which covers Long Island City, Sunnyside, Woodside and parts of Astoria — did not say if her office had been informed of the plans. The spokesperson said that throughout the migrant crisis, the city has notified elected officials no more than one or two days before commercial hotel shelter sites opened in their respective districts.

District 26 already has more than 30 shelters currently accommodating migrants, Won’s spokesperson said. For instance, in February, the Wingate by Wyndham, a three-star hotel located at 38-70 12th St., was converted into a shelter for migrants.

An image of a room inside the hotel (Photo posted to Facebook in 2021)

An image of a room inside the hotel (Photo posted to Facebook in 2020)

Meanwhile, the city is constructing a tent city at Creedmoor Psychiatric Center in Queens Village that will house 1,000 single male migrants, while 2,000 migrants are set to be housed at a tent city at Randall’s Island.

Earlier Thursday, Won joined U.S. Rep. Nydia Velasquez and representatives from the New York Congressional Delegation to tour the Roosevelt Hotel in Manhattan, which is being used to house hundreds of economic migrants.

News of the migrant shelter opening at the Collective Paper Factory hotel is not being well received by local stakeholders.

Michael Cohen, a local businessman and property owner said he is disappointed with the plans and said constituents were not consulted on the decision. Cohen owns a number of properties in the neighborhood, including an 85-unit rent-stabilized apartment building adjacent to the Collective Paper Factory that has a Mercedes Benz car dealership on its ground floor.

Cohen said that the community has worked hard for years to transform the area into a vibrant neighborhood that is now a very desirable place to live and work.

“This use of this building is taking the neighborhood in exactly the opposite direction, given all the time, energy, zoning changes, and financial investments put into it, including from the city,” Cohen said. “I’m appalled by this action from this city because it is contrary to everything that has happened to the area in the last 15 years.”

The Collective Paper Factory hotel, located at 37-06 36th St., will soon serve as a location to house economic migrants (Photo: Google Maps)

The Collective Paper Factory Hotel (Photo: Google Maps)

Cohen said that the opening of the shelter will not be good for the local economy.

“Many many millions of dollars have been committed to this area and I think any reasonable business person or real estate developer would have to reconsider their investments in the area.”

He called on the city to expedite work permits for the migrants so that they are not loitering around the neighborhood.

“Where I agree with the mayor is that the first step in a solution is allowing these people to work,” Cohen said. “To have them sit on the sidewalk all day is helping no one, it’s not helping the migrants and, it’s not helping the community.”

_The Collective Paper Factory hotel, located at 37-06 36th St.,(Photo Google Maps) (2)

The Collective Paper Factory Hotel, pictured, will soon serve as a location to house economic migrants (Photo: Google Maps)

email the author: [email protected]

Featured Events

Post an Event

View All Events…

No comments yet

Leave a Comment
Reply to this Comment

All comments are subject to moderation before being posted.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Recent News
Asian Americans for Equality hosts back to school giveaway event in Flushing

Asian Americans for Equality (AAFE) will be hosting a Back to School Giveaway event in Flushing on Saturday, Aug. 19, featuring free backpacks and school supplies for hundreds of students, information about essential community programs and a raffle. 

“Our back to school events are meant to provide a helping hand to struggling families throughout New York City who need a little extra support to ensure that their children are well prepared to start the school year,” said Emily Rios, managing director of AAFE Community Services. “We are excited to be partnering with our elected officials and so many incredible non-profit organizations to share critical community resources.” 

Read More
0
Op-Ed: The clock is ticking, Queens! Re-enroll in health insurance now

The COVID-19 pandemic brought the importance of health insurance in New York state into sharp focus. Millions of New Yorkers signed up for a low-cost state insurance plan and never had to re-enroll as a result of the federal government’s COVID-19 emergency declaration. With the COVID emergency now over, New Yorkers enrolled in these low-cost state insurance plans need to act now or lose their coverage.

Fortunately, the State Health Department and its partners are here to help. If you are contacted about re-enrolling, don’t put it off – the clock is ticking.

Read More
0
Creep sought for groping women in Rego Park and Long Island City: NYPD

Police from two Queens precincts are on the lookout for the creep who targeted and groped women at least two times last month, according to the NYPD.

The first incident occurred in Rego Park during the evening of Tuesday, July 18 as the 38-year-old victim was walking to her home in the vicinity of 63rd Road and 97th Street a block north of Queens Boulevard. Cops from the 112th Precinct are searching for an unidentified man who walked up behind her and grabbed her rear end before running off toward the M/R subway station at 63rd Drive and Queens Boulevard, police said. The victim was not injured as a result of the incident.

Read More
0
In the Community with Council Member Julie Won

Today on In the Community with sponsored by AARP, our host Robert Pozarycki, chief content officer for Schneps Media and editor-in-chief of amNY Metro, had the pleasure of speaking with Council Member Julie Won about her community. Council Member Won represents Council District 26 which includes the neighborhoods of Sunnyside, Woodside, Long Island City, Astoria, and Dutch Kills.

Read More
0
Northwest Queens rental prices increase as new lease signings decrease: report

According to a new Douglas Elliman report, the median rent in the northwest region of Queens for the month of June was the third highest on record in four months.

The median rental price in July increased by 15.5% when compared to the same time last year, the highest in history according to the report. In June, the median rental price was $3,615, which was 2% higher than in June. In 2022, the median rental price for the month was $3,129 — a difference of $486. 

Read More
0
Load More Articles