Four suspects wanted in alleged homophobic and racist mugging on 7 train in Woodside: NYPD

March 9, 2023 By Michael Dorgan

Police are searching for a group of suspects who allegedly carried out a homophobic and racist attack on a man riding a 7 train in Woodside last month.

The four suspects approached the 47-year-old victim — on a northbound train at the 61st Street-Woodside subway station on Feb. 17 at around 10:20 p.m. — before spewing anti-gay and anti-Hispanic obscenities at him, according to police.

The suspects, cops said, shouted at the man to “go back to his country” and to “go back to Colombia.”

The suspects then allegedly pushed, kicked and punched the victim before attempting to stab him with a knife, police said.

The suspects stole the victim’s cell phone from out of his hand and then attempted to snatch his wallet, but were unsuccessful, cops said. They then fled the train to destinations unknown.

The victim was transported to a local hospital and treated for laceration wounds, according to police.

Police said that the NYPD’s Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating the incident.

The NYPD released photos of the four suspects who are all described as males between 25 and 35 years of age with light to medium complexions.

The first suspect was last seen wearing a tan coat and a backpack, while the second suspect had a beard and wore glasses, white sneakers and a blue coat.

The third wanted assailant was last seen wearing a blue jacket, white shirt and gray dress pants with the fourth suspect — who had a goatee — wearing a gray coat and gray pants.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.