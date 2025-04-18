Free compost site opens in Astoria as DSNY responds to increased demand

April 18, 2025 By Colum Motherway

The New York City Department of Sanitation (DSNY) has announced the opening of a new compost distribution site in Astoria in response to rising demand and a surge in compostable material collected from Queens residents.

Beginning on Wednesday, April 23, residents will be able to pick up a free 40-pound bag of finished compost at the new Queens Compost Giveback Site, located at 77-28 19th Ave. in Astoria. The site will operate twice weekly — Wednesdays from 5 to 7 p.m. and Saturdays from 8 to 10 a.m. — through Sept. 27.

To participate, residents must pre-register online at nyc.gov/getcompost. Registration opens two weeks before each event, and due to high demand, slots are expected to fill quickly.

“The amount of compost collected from City residents skyrocketed this spring, with the Department collecting more than 2.5 million pounds in one week alone,” said Acting Sanitation Commissioner Javier Lojan. “New Yorkers are setting out their food and yard waste at the curb, and we are thrilled to return it to them as finished compost.”

This marks the agency’s third permanent compost “giveback” location, as New Yorkers embrace curbside composting.

The Astoria location joins two existing DSNY compost distribution sites — one in Greenpoint, Brooklyn, and another in Fresh Kills, Staten Island. Together, these sites offer residents a way to directly benefit from the organic waste they separate and set out for collection.

In addition to these permanent give-back locations, DSNY also operates nearly two dozen seasonal pop-up events in neighborhoods across the five boroughs, giving even more New Yorkers access to free compost.

The distributed compost is produced at DSNY’s Staten Island Compost Facility, which has been significantly expanded to meet growing demand. Previously capable of producing about 42 million pounds of compost annually, the facility now has the capacity to process more than 200 million pounds of food scraps and yard waste each year.

The finished product, certified by the U.S. Composting Council’s Seal of Testing Assurance program, is safe and nutrient-rich — ideal for use in gardens, parks, and landscaping projects.

DSNY provides free compost and mulch to city agencies and nonprofit organizations for construction and maintenance projects, and commercial landscapers and businesses can also purchase compost in bulk quantities.

The rise in compost availability coincides with the city’s move to enforce its new mandatory composting rules. Although the law officially went into effect in October 2024, a grace period was in place until April 1. With that period now over, DSNY has begun issuing fines for non-compliance.

Residents must separate all food waste, yard waste, and food-soiled paper products from regular trash. Landlords may face a $25 fine for the first offense, followed by escalating penalties for repeat infractions—$50 for a second violation and $100 for third or subsequent offenses.

Sanitation officials emphasize that the rules are designed to be easy to follow. Acceptable compost materials include fruit and vegetable scraps, meat, bones, dairy, prepared foods, napkins, paper towels, tea bags, coffee filters, and even pizza boxes — provided they are free of non-compostable residue.

Yard waste, such as leaves and grass clippings, is also acceptable. Residents are encouraged to use bins with secure lids to avoid pests when combining food and yard waste.